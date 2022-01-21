6 ways to make the most of your weekend

Published Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 10:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

If you’re stuck in the 9-5 daily grind, you’ll know just how important making the most of your weekends is.

For those feeling stuck in a repetitive pattern of wasting the weekends away with Netflix after forgetting to plan anything, this list is for you!

Here are six ways to make the most out of your weekends.

1. Get organized

While not every weekend needs to be filled with social plans, it’s a good idea to stay organized and book things in advance. Not only does that mean you won’t waste your weekends, but it also means you’ve got something to look forward to during a stressful week.

If there’s more than just you to organize, have the family download a joint calendar app so you can book everything in and keep tabs.

2. Get sporty

It’s no secret that a little physical activity can go a long way in terms of health. You can de-stress from the week, keep fit and burn off some of that mental fog.

It’s also no secret that there are plenty of reasons not to get out and about. Too much sweating, too much effort, too difficult to find the right outfit. You could even use wearing glasses as an excuse to not take up sport. Thankfully, sports contact lenses are easy to use and mean you can no longer use that excuse. Grab your running shoes and get going!

3. Keep the small jobs for during the week

It can be easy to dread the weekends, as you have laundry, tidying, and cleaning to do. But all of these jobs can be done throughout the week, to give you the freedom for the weekend.

Schedule time to do small jobs when you get home from work or just before heading out of the door.

4. Get outdoors

Even if you don’t want to do something sporty, you can definitely still get outdoors. After five days in a stuffy workplace, it’ll certainly be nice to enjoy some fresh air. Take a walk, do some photography or even mooch around town. If you fancy, you could even take a bike ride to your favorite bar that’s just a little too far away to walk.

5. Ditch the booze

A few after work drinks can be just what you need. But the two-day hangover? Not so much. Hangovers can definitely ruin a weekend of plans, so it’s better to find a way to just enjoy a small tipple, if any. That way, you can wake up on Saturday feeling fresh and raring to go.

6. Have some ‘me time’

Sure, socializing, getting out, and taking up a sport are all enjoyable things, but it’s still important to take some downtime. Sit back and relax with a good book, or take a bubbly soak for much longer than you do on a weekday. Practicing mindfulness and really being in the present day, with some alone time to decompress, can make the following week your best week yet.

So, what are you planning for this weekend?