#6 Virginia escapes hot-shooting Vermont, wins 61-55

Sixth-ranked Virginia had a Carsen Edwards flashback, with Vermont’s Anthony Lamb raining threes from all angles.

But on a night when the 6’6” senior went for 30, it was the defensive effort on Lamb in the final five minutes that was the difference for the ‘Hoos in a 61-55 win Tuesday night.

Lamb’s last points came on three free throws at the 5:25 mark after he was fouled behind the arc by Braxton Key.

The charity tosses put the Catamounts up 49-48.

Vermont (4-1) would turn the ball over on its next three possessions, though, as UVA answered with layups by Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff, and a three by Key, that put the Cavaliers on top by six.

Lamb was still the hot hand at this stage, having made nine of his last 12 from the field, but his score sheet for the final five minutes had him 0-for-3 from the floor with two turnovers.

The ‘Hoos (4-0), meantime, got rolling offensively when they needed to, connecting on 9-of-10 from the floor over a 5:37 stretch of the second half.

Virginia shot 14-for-27 (51.9 percent) from the floor for the second half, and was 5-for-11 from three-point range, after being a 20 percent team from behind the arc coming in.

Diakite had 19 points and six rebounds, and shot 8-for-15 from the floor, and 3-for-3 from three, to lead UVA.

Kihei Clark had 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor and 3-for-4 shooting from three.

Key added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

Story by Chris Graham

