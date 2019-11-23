#6 UVA tops UMass, 58-46, in Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament

Braxton Key had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead sixth-ranked UVA to a 58-46 win over UMass on Saturday in the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun.

Virginia (5-0) led by as many as 16 in the first half before an 11-0 run by the Minutemen made it 29-24 at the break.

UMass (5-1) got as close as three in the second, but the ‘Hoos clamped down on the defensive end, holding the Minutemen to 5-of-22 shooting in the second half.

Kihei Clark had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for UVA, and Jay Huff added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers will face the winner of St. John’s-Arizona State Sunday at 1 p.m.

