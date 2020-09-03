6 types of content businesses can use to attract customers

It is a well-known fact that every business owner’s joy is to see more and more customers patronizing their business.

Luckily for business owners, the process of attracting customers has just gotten a lot easier. Thanks to the advent of digital tech and its plethora of strategies, such as content marketing, businesses can now attract customers from all corners of the world, without necessarily leaving their local store or investing thousands of dollars in marketing.

In this guide, we’ll introduce you to seven of the most profitable content marketing strategies.

Blogs

The first and the best type of content for attracting customers is a blog. When you create blogs, you’re simply answering some of the questions your audience needs answers to.

For example, if you run a fashion business and you create blogs talking about how people could combine various outfit styles, not only are you promoting your fashion business (stylishly), but you’re also teaching your audience some of the things they don’t know.

Here’s a breakdown of how blogging can help you attract more customers:

Constant creation of blogs gives room for you to target more profitable keywords. And the more keywords you target, the higher your site will rank in the SERPs, and this will invariably yield more organic traffic (more customers).

Blogging gives room for the addition of inbound links—another wonderful SEO recipe for higher rankings (better traffic).

Blogging allows you to provide answers to some of the challenges/queries/questions of your audience. And the more questions you answer with your blogs, the more popular you become in your industry.

Do bear in mind, though, that the quality of the blogs you create determines how much engagements you get with your prospects (that is, whether they read your blogs or not). This is why most experts often recommend that businesses leave their blog creation exercise in professional writing services. These services have the know-how and experience needed to create the PERFECT BLOG.

Infographics

While blogging does have its glaring benefits, some people simply don’t have the time to consume it. To reach these sorts of people, you need a type of content that can be consumed in little to no time.

Infographics ticks this box perfectly!

Just as the name suggests, infographics refer to contents displayed in graphics form. Typically, this could be statistics (to help people understand why they need to do or buy something), latest news (to keep audiences in the know), step-by-step guide (how to do something).

By and large, infographics help viewers better visualize information, without necessarily spending too much time dwelling on it.

Videos

Visual contents like videos are particularly important if you’re in a service-based or manufacturing business. For today’s consumers, videos are just as important as blogs or photos. From behind-the-scene videos to explainer videos, how-to videos to unboxing videos, infomercials to breaking news, and everything else in between, people are really consuming videos at incredible rates.

Ever wonder why platforms like YouTube and Instagram get so many audiences?

People simply want to see videos of what they want to buy, do, or engage in before deciding whether to proceed or not.

eBooks

Regardless of what the internet might have you believe, people still read books. In fact, when people need a detailed understanding of a given subject, books are what they seek out. Now, imagine if your business is providing these sorts of books in abundance, how many new customers do you think you’ll attract this way?

Lots of them!

You don’t have to create tons of eBooks. You just need to identify those complex subjects in your industry that might give people a hard time understanding. These are what you want to create eBooks on.

User-generated content (UGC)

UGC is another type of content your business cannot afford to turn a blind eye to if you want to attract more customers. UGCs are simply customer stories illustrating how your products or services have helped people in the past.

It is just basic human psychology that people will tend to believe a story more if it’s coming from someone who’s had a firsthand experience of it.

By publishing videos, photos, or screenshots of people speaking highly about your business, it is just logical that more people (new customers) will want to try you out.

Interviews

Bringing in industry experts on a show – on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or TV – about your business or interviewing notable industry figures can go a long way in announcing your business to newer audiences. These figures are already known in the industry. Their names resonate with the people. So, when your target audiences hear or see on these celebrities’ social media pages that your business is holding an interview with them, they will want to follow the details of the interview. And if you’re lucky enough to have a good interview session, you will, no doubt, gain more fans (customers).

