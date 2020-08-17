6 traders that can help your company grow

Published Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, 5:43 am

The world of trading can be challenging and rewarding, and often times a daunting undertaking. Being a trader on the stock market comes with it’s own set of risks, primarily financial risks. Any aspiring or novice trader will need to understand the fundamentals of trading before jumping in, additionally even seasoned traders can always use a new perspective and flexibility of how to trade. This article will explore 6 traders that can help your company grow, furthermore, having a helping hand in the trade market can lead to exponential growth in the long run.

6 Traders That Can Help Your Company Grow

Anmol Singh

Anmol Singh started his trading career in his early college days, although first meeting challenges with trading in the stock market he eventually found a new way to trade, which led to great success.

Anmol is a co-founder of LiveTraders, which started in 2015, an online educational platform on how to trade. He has coached thousands of traders and investors and is an expert at assisting his clients with the more behavioural and psychological challenges they face when it comes to the high-paced world of trading and investing.

Additionally, Anmol moves beyond just trading and aims to help everyone lead a more successful life, his recent book, ‘Prepping for Success: 10 Keys for Making it in Life’, gives readers guidelines on how to take action and live life on their terms.

Jared Wesley

Jared Wesley is another co-founder of LiveTraders, and works alongside Anmol Singh. His experience in the stock market spans more than 14 years, and he has consulted with thousands of traders and fund managers over the years with a focus on how to manage one’s money better.

Jared’s area of focus is on short-term time frames charts. He also believes trading is not only about money, but also about having a deeper understanding of trading and the purpose behind it.

Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones is an expert in the hedge fund industry, he is the founder of the investment company Tudor, and specialises not only in hedge funds, but macro trading and various types of investing strategies, always placing high value on keeping up to date with the latest research and development in order to better serve their clients.

Martin Schwartz

Martin Schwartz, also referred to as the Pit Bull, is a successful Wall Street Trader, with a focus on trading stocks, futures and options. His book ‘Lessons from Wall Street’s Champion Day Trader’ is a valuable tool for others who are in the trading industry, offering not only guidelines, but educational insights that can be applied to the trading business.

George Soros

George Soros is a well-established investment expert, his company Soros Fund Management, LLC offers investment management support to their clients. His company assists with hedge funds, and the leading Quantum Fund program deals with investing according to macroeconomic trends.

George advises on how to trade and invest, and this can be applied and put to action, examples include, the importance to learn how to survive when investing and to know when to cut one’s losses. His success also comes from being a part of ‘exclusive’ clubs in the investment world, which allowed him to learn from the industry’s experts firsthand.

Richard Dennis

Richard Dennis is well known for his expertise in Turtle Trading, and with his book, ‘The Complete TurtleTrader’ he offers expert knowledge and wisdom on trading. The Turtle Experiment aimed to demonstrate that anyone can be taught how to trade. Dennis set out to teach novice traders (who he called his ‘turtles’) how to trade according to a set of rules that he introduced to them, and also gave them money to trade with. This trading strategy follows trends, and buying stocks or contracts during a breakout and then selling it when there is a price fall or retracement.

As evidence suggests, the world of trading and investing is risky and volatile, but there are successful traders who offer their expertise and lessons learnt, additionally they show that trading has rules, and being flexible enough to follow the patterns and be able to pivot when needed growth is guaranteed.

Story by Virginia Sagal

