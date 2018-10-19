6 tips on buying flowers online

Sending flowers is one of the best ways to express care to just about any person. They tend to put a smile on people’s face and brighten up their days. Most people don’t have flowers in their gardens that they can pick as it takes a lot of discipline to grow them. The easiest way to give someone flower is to order it at the online florist shop. The following are 6 tips on what you should do before buying flowers online.

Find Out Whether the Flower is in Season

If you want to give someone flower, you would first think what flowers she likes. However, before ordering the flowers, you must first check whether the flower is in season. If the flower is in season, it will be cheaper as they don’t have to be imported. For example, poinsetta is always available in Christmas season. Tulip comes to mind when it is in the spring season. Roses, dahlias, peonies and snapdragons are some of the flowers of summer season. Usually, you can check the seasonal flowers at the online florist site.

Buy Flowers that Matches Her Personality

If you have no idea what types of flower she likes, you can just buy flowers that matches her personality. Every flower carries a different meaning. You can search online for the meaning of these flowers and order a custom bouquet containing the flowers that carries the meaning you want to tell her. A custom flower bouquet like this will make the recipient feel more special.

Use the Category Navigation to Find a Flower for the Occasion

You can also navigate the site using the category to find flowers that fits the occasion. For example, if you want to give your friend flowers for her birthday, you can navigate to the birthday category and see the available birthday bouquet. These bouquet are arranged by professional florists and make available at cheap price.

Decide When the Flower Must Arrive at the Recipient

You must decide when you want the online florist to deliver the flowers. The online florist usually will offer several delivery options such as same day, next day or standard delivery which can take a few days. You must make sure that the recipient will be available on the day the flower delivery arrive so you must choose the shipping option accordingly.

Find Out How the Flower Will Be Delivered

You must find out how the online florist will be delivering the flower. A professional florist will have the flowers cut fresh from the fields and delivered to the recipient. Usually, the flowers are delivered in a box or wrapped in cellophane. If the flowers you buy has a vase, it will be delivered in a vase to the recipient. The flowers must also be delivered in the same arrangement as seen in the description. Along with the flower delivery, they should also include instruction on how to care for the flower, for example, flower food and how to keep the flower stay fresh longer.

Check Extra Fees and Read Terms of Service

Prior to ordering the flowers, make sure you check if there is any service charge in the order. You should also check how much is the shipping fee and whether you can afford it after it is added to the flower price. Some online florists will include free gifts with the flower order, for example, a vase or card so make sure you check with the customer support about it. It is important that you read the terms of service concerning replacement and freshness guarantee.

