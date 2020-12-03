6 things to do when cruising in Thailand

If a cruise vacation in Thailand has been your dream for a long time, you need to make the most out of it. When you board your cruise ship, you don’t have to stick to one activity or destination for days. There are a host of many activities to do and things to see during this stay, and it will be a pity if you waste it. You have to indulge in the rich culture and incredible adventure provided by cruising through Thailand. Here are six things to do when cruising in Thailand.

1. Honeymoon Island cruise tour

Koh Mai Ton is not named Honeymoon Island for nothing. It’s indeed the perfect destination for love birds who wish to keep some beautiful memories. If you just wedded and need a romantic honeymoon in Thailand, there is nothing preventing you from cruising the Koh Mai Ton. The place welcomes you with a romantic ambiance perfect for a romantic cruise dinner.

2. Enjoy the rich history of Ayutthaya Cruises

History lovers are not left behind when it comes to cruising in Thailand as Ayutthaya is here for you. This is where the UNESCO World Heritage Site is located. Ayutthaya is known to be former Thailand’s capital city long ago before the Burmese razed it. To enjoy more, you can travel along the Chao Phraya River and enjoy the breathtaking experience. Experience the beautiful traditional life along the river where you can catch some children splashing water and fishermen making their catch for the day.

3. Indulge in shore excursions

Life along the shores of Thailand is amazing, and shore excursions should never miss your to-do-list. This is a spectacular way to see great places, hear great sounds, and taste fantastic delicacies of Thailand. Take the opportunity to learn more about local customs and the history of the land and people living in it. You can also choose to enjoy some delicacies prepared by celebrity chefs and learn more about the flavors of Thailand.

4. Island hopping with Long Tail boat ride

Once in Thailand, you don’t want to move to one destination and remain there all your stay. To enjoy yourself more, you need to visit multiple islands and see what’s happening on each one of them. There is no better way to do this than to board the iconic wooden long-tail boat ready to ensure you have a spectacular experience with the long boat tour. The boat is not only long but also beautifully narrowed with a large beam curving at the end. If you don’t like the longboat, you can also whisk away with the catamarans or speedboats.

5. Experience the rich culture of Thailand

A cruise in Thailand is an amazing way to experience the beautiful scenery and the rich culture of the Thai people. A great place to start with is the Grand Palace in the famous Bangkok. The temple has gorgeous ornate architecture as well as the unique Buddha statue. From here, you can head straight to Ko Phi Phi Leh Island, which is only a boat ride from Phuket. The island is famous for its long sandy beach, circular bay, and jungle-like interior.

6. Enjoy River Kwai Cruise

River Kwai is a famous cruise destination in Thailand thanks to its beautiful work of nature. The river passes through natural hot springs, limestone gorges, jungle-clad riverbanks, and tiered waterfalls. Imagine seeing all these in a single cruise experience? Pass through the spectacular town known as the Kanchanaburi, which holds a rich history for World War II sites. The sites include the Bridge of River Kwai, Death Railway, Hellfire pass, etc. Make a stop at Hellfire Pass and learn more about its history as it’s a moving memorial for prisoners of war who were forced to excavate the route with only hand tools as their equipment.

There are a lot of things to enjoy during a cruise tour in Thailand if you visit during the seasons when the weather is favorable. Don’t miss this chance to have the experience of a lifetime.

