6 telltale signs that it’s time to quit your job

Published Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, 8:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Have you ever felt so angered, betrayed, or undervalued at work that you feel like it’s time to draw the curtain on your job? Perhaps due to the reactions you’ve been getting from your pain-in-the-butt boss or the unending loads of tasks you’re being bombarded with, you furiously left your office swearing you’ll put your two weeks resignation notice in soon.

But how can you tell whether to give your job a second chance or call it a day? If prior to this time you’ve always hated the job, then it may be best that you follow your gut and vacate the position. But if you’ve been on the fence and you don’t really know what to do, then you should open your eyes to the feelings, thoughts, and occurrences in your life that might point to the exit sign.

You’re overqualified

Qualification should be the biggest yardstick for judging a position. Unfortunately, people sometimes take up subpar jobs just to make ends up and lead a normal life. But if you’re in a job that doesn’t befit your qualifications, you don’t need to feel stuck. Stay on alert for positions that suit your skills and qualifications. It doesn’t matter your gender; there are always jobs out there that fit your credentials. But if you cannot find one, do not hesitate to hone new skills or develop existing ones to become self-employed. Alternatively, you can check up remote or digital jobs online. Especially if you’re a woman, the chances are that you’ll find a plethora of digital based business ideas for women at home when you scour the internet.

You feel bad anytime you remember it’s time to go to work

Honestly, who feels bad about their daily job? The moment you begin to dread or hate your job, then it may be time to quit and call it a day. While it is absolutely normal to feel anxious about the day’s work, it should never get to the point where you begin to dread or feel bad about it. At the very least, you’re supposed to enjoy and feel enthusiastic about your job, but the moment this ceases to be the case, you may want to consider breaking up with your position.

You procrastinate more than you work

Has your job gotten so boring that you don’t even find any part of it engaging anymore? While it is okay to procrastinate and feel lazy once in a while, it shouldn’t become a daily theme. Regardless of how hectic the position is, there should be at least some part of the job that you find more interesting than scouring the internet and scrolling through social media.

Your health is being affected

Are your sick days piling up? Is your head always banging like a band of drums every night you return from work? Perhaps these may be signs that your job is starting to take its toll on your health. So before all hell freezes over your health, you may want to consider leaving the job. Even if you’ve got the heart of a lion, and you can easily withstand any circumstance you find yourself, ask yourself this: “is any job really worth your wellness.”

No room for advancement

Growth is the fundamental platform upon which the advancement of all things living and breathing are based. The moment you feel like your current position is hindering your advancement, you should consider changing it. Remember the saying, “if your job doesn’t change you positively, then you may need to change your job.” Never waste your time working in a company that doesn’t give you the necessary platforms you need to grow and advance your career. Once you observe that your company isn’t really interested in the growth of its employees, you should consider breaking up with them and finding a new suitor.

Negative environment

If you work in a toxic environment, it is very unlikely that you will ever reach your personal career goals. When your coworkers are constantly complaining, and your superiors are persistently dissatisfied with the jobs done, the probability of you finding any iota of happiness is extremely slim. Moreover, a negative environment can even kill the passion you have for your career choice. So before your job kills your dream, be sure to break all ties with it ASAP.

Related