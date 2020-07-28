6 styles to wear this summer

Even though this summer might not be what you expected, there are still tons of different ways that you can show off your summer style! Just because it’s hot doesn’t mean you can’t look good at the same time. There are plenty of different styles that anyone can rock during the summertime whether you’re going to a pool party, a casual BBQ, or a swanky bar. So here are the six styles that you definitely need to wear this summer:

Short-Sleeve Button-Down and Jeans

The first style that you need to wear this summer is a short-sleeve button-down shirt and jeans. This is a pretty casual outfit that is great for a variety of different functions like a backyard BBQ or a casual dining experience. When it comes to the shirt, don’t be afraid to have a little fun and play with color and pattern – it’s what summer is made for, after all! If you’re making a statement with your shirt, keep it simple on the bottom with a nice skinny jean in denim or black.

Tank Top and Running Shorts

If you’re looking for a really casual and comfortable style that can help you beat the heat – this is the option you’ve been looking for. Wearing a tank top and running shorts might seem a little too casual, but we promise you that it’s totally acceptable these days. Athleisure is all the rage, and you should feel totally fine with wearing dark running shorts for men and a light-colored tank top to an outdoor event.

Polo and Khaki Pants

If you’re looking for something less casual, look no further than the polo and khaki pants look. This is a great option if you’re going out to dinner somewhere, or going to a semi-casual event like a friend’s birthday party. Now is the time to embrace bright colored polo shirts and we personally love colors like aqua, pink, and yellow for the summertime.

T-Shirt and Shorts

This is a basic summer outfit that can be worn basically anywhere! However, just because it’s basic doesn’t mean that it’s not stylish at the same time. Look for a light-colored shirt like white or light gray to keep you nice and cool. If you’re going to be indoors, you could also go with black or navy. Choose shorts in a complementary color and your good to go anywhere from the store to the beach!

Long Sleeve Button-Down and Chino Shorts

Wearing a long-sleeve button-down shirt and chino shorts is a great summer style that shows that you are really up to date with the trends. This look is a little bit fancier than some of the others but would work well at a beachside gathering or hitting a local bar. If you want a more casual look, wear a white t-shirt under the button-down and leave it unbuttoned for a looser vibe.

Blazer, T-Shirt, and Pants

If you need to increase the formality and style for a summer occasion, then a blazer, t-shirt, and pants is definitely the move. This is a very stylish look that works well during summer if you wear light-colored pants with a white t-shirt and a cool blazer. Complete your outfit with a nice pair of leather shoes and you’re bound to make an impression wherever you go.

Summer is a great opportunity to have some more fun with your style and try out things that you wouldn’t usually wear during other seasons. Don’t be afraid to go super casual, dress it up, try some fun new colors and patterns, and embrace the warmer weather and relaxed dress codes this summer!

