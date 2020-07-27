6 options for hair removal

When it comes to hair removal, there are a number of options for getting it done. The option you choose should be based on your knowledge of the benefits of the method, the ease of access as well as the price point.

This article will breakdown for you the many methods of hair removal, adding in quick tips where appropriate.

Shaving

Shaving is one of the most common methods used to remove hair. It involves removing/shaving hair with a razor, cream, or combination of both. This method is best used for removing hair on your leg, arm or face but can be used for pubic hair as well.

A plus of shaving is that it has low up-front costs. One negative is that it is one of the most common causes of ingrown hairs.

Plucking

Plucking involves removing hair with the use of a tweezer. This is commonly used in cases where only a few hairs need to be removed. It is also used to remove ingrown hairs.

Tweezing or plucking is best used for removing hair from eyebrows for reshaping as well as to get stray hairs out of face or other areas. This method is not safe for removing large amounts of hair.

Depilatory Creams

Depilatory creams are a chemical mix that is prepared for the purpose of hair removal. They are often called hair removal creams or shaving creams in colloquial terms.

These creams often come suited for specific areas, creams that are safe to use on pubic hair will say such. In most cases, it may not be safe to use creams labeled for one body part on another.

Some creams may cause irritation or allergic reactions so be sure to read all labels carefully.

Laser Hair Removal

This method of removing hair offers the most long-lasting result. This method uses a laser beam or light pulse to destroy the bulb of hairs. While often expensive upfront, the cost will prove to be a good decision over time.

This method can sometimes be painful and can be used on almost any part of the body.

While this service is usually offered by professionals, there are some at home machines that may be used.

Many at home laser hair removal machines may use intense pulse light (IPL) technology. This means that where laser hair removal focuses on one wavelength of light, IPL uses many wavelengths to help remove hair. Minor pain may still be experienced from this at home method.

Threading

This method of hair removal comes from India and it is a traditional practice. This service is most often done by a professional who uses strings to thread or pull unwanted hair.

This method is generally safe to use and can be used for hair on almost any part of the body.

Waxing

Waxing is a hair removal technique that involves applying a sort of hot wax or mix to the skin, then applying a band and ripping the hair out. This method is often used to remove hair from the bikini area, armpits, and upper lip.

While this method can be done at home, it may be best to seek this service from a professional as it may be painful and in some cases, burns may occur if the wax is too hot. As well as infection may be likely.

Closing

Above we have laid out some of the main methods of hair removal. The methods listed offer different benefits and appeal to different people based on what they are looking for. Some are best suited for certain body parts while others may be used anywhere.

Review the list and see which methods best match your specific needs.

