6 online shopping tips for buying more for less

How do you feel when you pay a certain amount for an item, only to discover you could have gotten the same item for far less? Pretty disappointed in yourself, right? Well, we’ve all been there.

At one point or the other in our shopping lives, we’ve all experienced some ill-feelings towards the price we paid for some items. “If only I knew about store B before now, I wouldn’t have gotten this dress from store A,” some shoppers would often complain after patronizing an online store. Well, it doesn’t really matter anymore, the fact remains that you’ve already paid more than the item is worth.

But this sort of situation becomes a big deal when you continually fall for the same trap time and again, such that you keep spending more than you’re supposed to.

For starters, you need to stop shopping like a rookie shopper and become an expert shopper by honing some shopping skills today. Here are some online shopping tips to get you started on that front.

Use coupons

As an online shopper, if by now you still haven’t heard about coupons or you’ve heard but never really taken advantage of them, then you seriously have no idea how much you’ve been missing out on. In simple terms, coupons are shopping tools that are designed to help regular shoppers get things for less.

Using coupons to shop doesn’t just make you buy things for less, but it also makes you a smart shopper. Every store is interested in your money, but they know they won’t get it if they don’t entice you by offering you something better than what their competitions are offering. In this light, many online stores offer their customers discounts coupons.

Although you may not necessarily find coupon information flying about the internet like an ad, you can always find out about them on social media, blogs, and several affiliate channels. Otherwise, you can just type the name of the product you want to buy along with the word “coupon” in a search engine box, and you’ll surely get discount coupons for that specific item posted somewhere online by stores and blogs.

Alternatively (this is probably your best bet to find coupons), you can visit iscoupon.com anytime you desire to find coupon codes to use for your online shopping. This website is designed to help shoppers search for available coupons online.

Do not hesitate to ask for a price match

One of the biggest advantages of shopping online is that you have a series of stores to choose from. And when one store isn’t favoring you in terms of pricing, you can always switch to another. This reasoning is the logic behind “a price match.”

Price match is simply the process of contacting the customer support of an online store to inform them about the lowest price available online for the item you want to buy and asking them if they could match the price. Most likely, they will offer to give you a discount, even if they cannot afford to match the lowest price.

But in order to take full advantage of a price match, it is important that you first check out different online stores to compare the prices listed for the items you want to buy.

Walk away from the store

Did you know that many online stores use a digital algorithm that allows them to track when potential customers abandon their products? Although the idea of walking away from an online store might seem unreasonable at first, it is a tactic that has helped many expert shoppers get items for cheap. The idea here is to have the stores running after you. But how can you do that? You may wonder.

Well, all you have to do is navigate the store’s website long enough to appear like a hot lead to the store’s bot. In most cases, by the time you attempt to close the website’s window, you’ll get a pop-up with a discount coupon saying something like, “oh, don’t leave yet. Buying this item can qualify you for a 20% discount.” Otherwise, they would email you discount offers after a few hours or days when they noticed that you didn’t proceed with the purchase despite the number of items you checked and the number of minutes you spent on their site.

Don’t kick against refurbished

I know you’re probably one of those shoppers who frown at refurbished items. But wait a moment: what exactly is a refurbished item? They are items that got defective, perhaps while being transported. So they get sent back to the factory to be corrected and sold for a lesser price.

Due to this phase of correction, refurbished items go through extensive quality assurance and inspections, even more than the non-refurbished ones. So when you opt for refurbished items, not only would you be buying them for cheap, but you’ll also be getting a far greater quality, since the manufacturer would have done an extensive quality check on it.

Browse clean, incognito mode

Did you know that online stores track your location and search history? In this light, many online stores display prices differently based on who’s asking. They are able to do this because they know where you’re browsing from (whether affluent or not), what you were browsing beforehand (what category of persons you fall into), amongst several other factors.

To prevent them from doing this with you, always visit their websites with your browser in the incognito mode. That way, they won’t be able to access who you are or what your browsing history says about you.

Go new and small

Although it is often tempting to always want to buy things from the big, reputable brands. Expert shoppers know when to get their items from the new stores. They search for the newly established stores, read reviews about them (reputation determination), and make their purchases from them. The reason why this is such a good idea is that it is always fairly easy convincing a new or small store for coupons or price matches because they are just starting out and are so desperate to build a large customer base.

