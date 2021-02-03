6 occasions to gift a flower bouquet

Imagine someone walks into your party and presents you a flower bouquet that looks like the image at right side: What kind of face are you making?

No doubt, with a big smile, take the gift from them, and bask in the innate fragrance-filled splendor of the bouquet.

That’s the power of flowers. They light up any occasion with their vibrancy of colors smells.

However, not all occasions are appropriate for gifting a flower bouquet. Sometimes, they’re simply not the best kinds of gifts to present.

When then, does it make sense to gift a flower bouquet? What are the best occasions to present a bouquet filled with flower collections?

Well, that’s what we’re about to find out.

Thankfully, there are many reputed gift delivery service online today, which means you shouldn't have any difficulty sending your flowers across.

Birthday celebration

It’s absolutely acceptable to walk into a birthday party and present the celebrant with a flower bouquet. Flowers are an embodiment of love and good wishes.

By presenting someone with beautifully wrapped flowers, you’re simply telling that person how much they mean to you and what you wish for them for years to come.

Of course, your choice of flowers will depend on your relationship with the celebrant, as various flowers tend to have various meanings.

For example, red or pink roses are known for their sweetness and poetic romance. So, if the celebrant is a wife, crush, girlfriend, or a more-than-a-friend, you can try a bouquet of 50 fresh red or pink roses.

If the celebrant is a parent (mom especially), you can try anything from colored roses (avoid red, please; they signify romance) to beautiful lilies or exotic orchids.

Anniversary celebration

A great gift for your better half on your anniversary celebration is a flower bouquet.

Flowers, as we know them, are a symbol of flawless growth, undying love, and beauty.

By presenting your lover with a carefully-chosen bouquet, you’re telling them you enjoy the warm growth you’ve had with them, you appreciate the undying love you share, and you wish for nothing but to see them grow more and more beautiful by the day.

Finally, here are some amazing flower gift ideas to give your lover on your anniversary.

1st Anniversary: Carnation

2nd Anniversary: Cosmos

3rd Anniversary: Sunflower

4th Anniversary: Geranium

5th Anniversary: Daisy.

10th Anniversary: Daffodil.

15th Anniversary: Rose.

20th Anniversary: Aster.

25th Anniversary: Iris.

30th Anniversary: Lily.

40th Anniversary: Gladiolus.

50th Anniversary: Yellow Roses & Violets.

New Year celebration

If I’m not mistaken, I believe almost every part of the world celebrates the crossover from one year into a new year. It happens in Western countries, African communities, and of course, throughout Asia.

It’s a great idea to gift flowers on these kinds of days. Even if you don’t live in a country or city where people come together to celebrate New Year’s Day or Eve, it’s still a kind gesture to send flowers.

In fact, in cities like Hong Kong, it is a big custom for people to give fresh flowers, potted plants, and bouquets as gifts on New Year Eve. If you live in Hong Kong, you definitely want to check out this florist in Hong Kong before the next New Year’s Eve comes around.

Housewarming

Did a friend just move house? Or you are welcoming a colleague who has relocated to your neck of the woods.

Flowers are still a great gift for this occasion. a reminder lasting many days of your warm welcome. But make sure to send a bottle of wine to complement the bouquet and your friendship.

In the event you can’t make it to the celebration, feel free to send your love in the form of a flower bouquet using an online flower delivery service like the Hong Kong flower delivery service.

Baby showers

It’s not every day one gets to celebrate the birth of a new child.

If you have a friend or a loved one who just had a child, gifting them a love-filled flower bouquet of white lotuses or an exquisite bouquet of cheerful yellow carnations is one of the best ways to celebrate the joy.

Get well soon

A Get Well Soon wish is one of those rare occasions where flowers aren’t intended for vibrancy and energy.

On this kind of occasion, you’re sending flowers as a symbol of hope, motivation, and comfort.

Be it pink carnations, lilies, or orchids, the aim here is to wish that ailing friend a speedy recovery.

Story by Uday Tank

