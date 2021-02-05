6 foods to avoid during digestive disorders (stomach upset)

Why is this article even important? Because people sometimes don’t know what to eat and what not to eat when they have a bout of indigestion, constipation, or upset stomach. This article aims to help them.

When you have an upset stomach, the first thing that comes to mind is maybe a first-aid medication (if you have this at home).

Now, if you take this, and you still aren’t feeling better, you start contemplating going to a colonoscopy Singapore center to find out what’s really happening to you.

At this center, one of the first questions you’ll be asked is: What did you eat?

This goes to tell you that foods are the biggest culprits in a troubled tummy saga.

After your check up, you’ll definitely be administered some medications. While taking these drugs, here are some foods you need to avoid at all costs.

1. Processed foods

Having a bout of constipation, indigestion, or an upset stomach? Please, by all means, avoid anything that comes in can or tin. I’m talking about those sweet-tooth savory snacks, meat products, canned beans, cheeseburgers, etc.

Processed foods are bad for someone with digestive problems for two reasons. Firstly, they lack fiber, which is something the stomach needs to regulate bowel movement. Secondly, they contain preservatives and other additives, all of which may cause further irritation of the stomach.

2. Dairy products

Milk and its lactose-oozing family are an upset stomach’s worst nightmare. When you’re dealing with digestive problems, you need to avoid any kind of food that has lactose as its constituents.

The reason is that when lactose isn’t properly digested, it goes straight into the large intestine, where it causes gas and bloating, worsening the condition of the digestive system in the process.

3. Acidic foods

There is no worse time to take a citrus fruit or juice than when you have a troubled stomach. Acidic foods like citrus fruits, tomato sauce, and even your favorite carbonated drinks are known to irritate the stomach lining, causing digestive problems.

Taking them at a time when your stomach is screaming for calm can result in further irritation of the stomach, thus escalating the problem.

As much as it may be hard taking a break from your favorite juice and sauce for a while, your motivation should be the pain you’re trying to escape, as well as the colonoscopy cost Singapore and other treatment costs you’ll have to incur if you don’t abstain.

4. Fatty foods

Various medical facts have established that fatty foods stimulate contractions in the digestive tract. Now, while this may not be a bid deal on any other day, it represents a big challenge on a day when the stomach is having experiencing some “downtime.”

By consuming fatty foods when you have digestive problems, you either slow down the emptying of the stomach and worsen your constipation or speed up movement, leading to or worsening diarrhea.

Of course, whether you slow down or speed up movements will depend on the type of fats you consumed.

As a general rule of thumb, we strongly recommend taking low-fat foods, which are well-spaced on days when you have digestive problems.

By all means, please avoid high-fat foods like butter, ice cream, nuts, cheese, red meat, fatty fish, whole eggs, and the likes.

5. Caffeine and caffeinated drinks

Tummy trouble, as we know it, doesn’t knock before entering. Meaning it can come in the morning, noon, or night.

If it does come in the morning, it might be tempting to try and soothe it with something slightly bitter. Say, coffee.

Guess what?

Caffeine-filled products don’t tame tummy trouble. If anything, they worsen it.

According to medical research, caffeine stimulates gastrointestinal tract motility, making contents move more quickly through your system.

For someone who’s already suffering a digestive problem, these fast movements can cause increased rumblings in your stomach.

6. Alcohol

There is time for everything; isn’t that what they say? Trust me; you don’t want to pour some beer, gin, or spirit into those intestines if they aren’t feeling right.

For all we know, that would cause more irritation and discomfort for you. According to various medical research, alcohol is toxic to the stomach lining and changes liver metabolism.

Now, when taken into a stomach suffering digestive problem, you would be setting yourself on a path to prolonged discomfort because alcohol would worsen any discomfort you’re already going through.

Story by Uday Tank

