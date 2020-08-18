6 effective skills you need to succeed as a business analyst

Published Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, 10:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Pursuing a career in the business analyst field may not seem challenging. However, you need to know what gives you a winning edge from the rest and what it takes to be the best. The key to being the best business analyst is to ensure that whichever project you’re doing meets the expectations of stakeholders and project managers. Your job is to convey the big picture and how it fits into the company’s objectives, how you can best achieve them, and how they will affect the company’s overall profits.

Business analysts need to possess essential skills to help them be at the top of their game in their profession. Here are the major skills that will be useful in your profession as a business analyst and help you grow in your career.

1. Excellent communication skills

The nature of a business analyst profession entails interacting with people most of the time. This ranges from clients, teams of developers, project managers, stakeholders, etc. To ensure the success of the project in question, you need to possess excellent communication skills. This means that the details of the project need to be communicated and understood across all parties.

Being able to comprehend what you exactly need is vital, alongside the ability to actively listen and acknowledge what you’re being told as you gather all the information. You need to be able to present and give your updates. It’s essential to relate with people from all levels in the organization.

2. Management skills

A business analyst juggles multiple activities throughout the day, and you should be able to effectively manage all the responsibilities and excel in balancing all the aspects of the project. This may include, and not limited to, getting sign-offs, collecting requirements, documentation, testing, performing change control, attending and holding meetings, ad hoc tasks, and managing the whole project.

If you can’t manage your tasks and the project efficiently, you may be caught up in a vicious cycle of deadlines and things that need to be done. Ensure that the key stakeholders of the project are satisfied, the crucial requirements are documented, the deliverables are developed, and finally, all the deadlines are met. Your whole project is a balance between these areas, and all the tasks should be managed to serve these areas effectively.

3. Analytical skills

To serve your client’s business better, you must be able to tackle every problem analytically. This means you need first to understand the problem, visualize it, analyze the problem, and then gather more information on the issue and then work to solve the problem. This will require an investigative approach, problem handling, logical thinking, and interpretation skills.

Analytical skills can be acquired quickly because they mostly depend on the approach you take toward solving the problem. A notable amount of your time will be spent analyzing documents and data and reviewing user input questionnaire and operational workflow to determine the right course of action. You can make use of various analytical methods available or use models and case diagrams to analyze all the issues effectively and practically solve the problem.

4. Problem-solving skills

As you’re building on your analytical skills, you also need to be able to look at the information collected and use out of the box thinking to offer practical solutions to your customers. You can’t suggest any changes unless you’ve analyzed all the information, and you understand what’s required to come up with the right solution.

When working with custom models, nothing is ever 100% predictable. You’ll use most of your time dealing with random and all too frequent changes, so finding ways to deal with these is crucial in your role. Whether you’ll be using brainstorming sessions or the five whys or a more creative and innovative approach, the best business analysts are the ones who fix problems.

5. Decision-making skills

It’s essential to have the ability to make decisions in the solution process. You should be able to assess a situation, take in necessary information from your stakeholders, and plan out an effective plan of action. As a business analyst, you function as a consultant to the development team’s advisor and managers, so it’s best to be prepared to be asked multiple questions and solutions for the business.

It looks easy, but it takes practice and dedication to learn how to make decisions without hesitation. At the same time, if presented with a problem that requires decision-making or any changes, first, use critical thinking to understand why the changes need to be done or what causes the problem. Then, use impact analysis to analyze all the modules and functionalities that will be affected by the changes. Lastly, evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of each approach by doing a comparative analysis. These steps will help you make a balanced and well-thought decision.

6. Technical skills

To recognize solutions for a business, you need to know and understand the current applications used. You need to understand the latest technology models and the outcomes that can be accomplished by using these platforms. The ability to design business systems and test software is an essential technical skill. You’ll only build confidence and gain respect in the business and IT end-users if you can demonstrate and speak with authority to both audiences of business and technology.

A business analyst must know the domain they are working in as it will help them better understand the business model of the project, its background, and how they can solve domain-specific problems. A domain is a specified area of work like banking, insurance, healthcare, infrastructure, etc. You don’t need to know them all. You can research and build on your domain knowledge after you’re assigned the project.

Conclusion

It’s essential to have business analyst skills as companies in the IT and e-commerce sectors pay handsome compensations to deserving candidates who can add value to their companies. Apart from the regular work experience and educational qualifications, getting certificates from www.adaptiveus.com/cbap-certification-training also helps get jobs that pay high-level salaries.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments