6 best places to travel in a luxury travel trailer

Here are some great campsites to take your family or some of your closest friends and enjoy the outdoors in your luxury travel trailers. Enjoy all of the finer things in life while waking up to the fresh pinewood air in Colter Bay Park or to the beautiful sunrise in the Grand Canyon. Here are six best places to travel in a luxury trailer this year.

Grand Canyon: Visiting the Grand Canyon on a travel trailer just got a lot easier. If you want to take your RV to the campground arriving at 9:00 am would be an ideal time to find the best parking spot along the south rim. You will need to make reservations and you can make them through the National Recreation Service Center. During the winter months of December, January, and February the park is closed. Where you will be parking your trailer is in the trailer village, there you will find all of the plugins you will need to install your trailer. You are more than welcome to bring your pets they just have to on a leash. Yosemite Pines RV Park (Yosemite California): If you are ever looking for the ultimate camping experience there is no better place than Yosemite National park. With its stunning trees and hiking trails, this campsite has everything you can imagine. Although camping inside the park in an RV is permitted you won’t be able to enjoy any of the plugins or the amenities that you would normally find in a regular campground. If you decide to go camping in the national park expect to have some sort of primitive experience. There is however 22 miles off the park a camping ground for RVs where you can enjoy all the amenities that your RV has to offer. This is a perfect campground for families that have children as they can pan for gold and pet alpacas. Boyd Key West Campground (Key West Florida): In this great ocean view campground campsite you can relax and put all your worries aside. This is the perfect location to experience Floridas most popular hotspot. The area has free internet access for all the campers a pool and bathroom amenities that can be accessed by the people staying at the grounds. With only 250 spots it can get pretty crowded really fast, but just a few miles down the road on Duvall Street you can enjoy more space. This campground offers all of the amenities that your RV plugins will require to be installed. Redwood National Park: If you have ever dreamed of hiking in trees that are hundreds of feet tall and as thick as a car, then look no further Redwood National Park offers miles of acres that you can enjoy all of this beautiful scenery. Redwood National Park is created by four parks that include Redwood National Park, Prairie Creek State Park, Jedidiah State Park, and Del Norte State Park. All these four parks are owned and operated by the California state government. In this park, you will need to make reservations in order to enter, but what’s great is that you can take your RV into the park and enjoy all of the features and amenities it has to offer. From October to April its rainy season so make sure you come prepared with your raincoat. For the perfect weather come in the spring and summer there will be plenty of visitors during that time. Fall is the second busiest season as people come to watch the bird migrations. Colter Bay Park (Moran Wyoming): In this park, you can experience Jackson Lake, and the forest. There are pine trees everywhere that you can wake up to every morning. Colter Bay park has 103 that you can have pull-through access and they have all of the standard amenities and plugins required by your RV. The site also includes picnic tables that are shaded showers and coin-operated laundry services. Wifi is available at nearby restaurants. You need to make reservations almost a year in advance and since its only open from June- September places fill up very quickly. We recommend calling January 1st for any open reservations. James Island County Park (Charleston, South Carolina): One of the few parks that offer all year round activities it’s a perfect place to plan vacations whenever with the family. In this park you can enjoy open meadows, saltwater fishing, and crabbing, miles of paved trails for walking, biking, or skating. In order to fish in the park, you do need a saltwater fishing license. The campground has 124 sites and 10 vacation cottages along the Stono River Mash. Its open all year round starting with spring and fall 8:00 am to sunset and winter and summer 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

All these parks offer enormous activities and amenities that you can enjoy in your travel trailer. Whether you choose to go saltwater fishing in James Island County Park or go look at the beautiful scenery at Redwood Park your luxury trailer will be right there to take you to your next adventure.

