6 best casino games with the lowest house edge

Published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, 3:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Do you know why it is always so difficult to win at casino games?

It is because there’s an inherent “house edge” to contend with – that is, an advantage on the part of the dealer/bookie/casino house.

If you remove the house edge from every casino game, everyone would become a millionaire already.

Unfortunately, none of us have the power to remove house edges completely from casino games. But we can however seek out games where this edge is minimal because not all house edges are made equal.

In this guide, we want to show you the six best casino games with the lowest house edge.

Note: the house edges below have been estimated based on many players’ betting experiences

1. Sic Bo

If you’re a lover of dice and chance casino games, then Sic Bo is for you. It’s one of the most exciting Indonesia dice games around.

In terms of house edges, Sic Bo offers you a pretty good chance of winning money, too. Meaning it has a decent enough house edge.

Per research and estimation, Sic Bo’s house edges are capped at around 2.78% to 4.32%.

To try this Indonesian-themed adventure for yourself, follow this link to head over to our SicBo online page.

2. Pai Gow poker

Pai Gow poker is a blend of the legendary Chinese Dominoes game with traditional poker.

With a house edge estimated at around 2.5%, this is one of the best games to play if you’re looking to win more often at casino games.

The low house edge of Pai Gow poker stems from the fact that the game inherently offers players a double chance of success. Naturally, Pai Gow allows players to form two winning hands out of the seven cards dealt to the player.

3. Roulette (single zero)

I personally don’t think any poker game can get simpler than roulette. You don’t need any strategy. You don’t need any previous knowledge or experience. Just turn the wheel and hope.

With such simplicity, roulette is supposed to be the most unlikely casino game to win. Yet, people win at it.

The fact that plenty of people still manage to win money consistently playing roulette goes a long way to show just how low the inherent house edge of the game is. It is currently estimated at 2.5% for single-zero roulette games.

However, you need to beware of double-zero roulette (38 numbers on the wheel) as the house edge is more pronounced in this case.

4. Slots

Slots are the most played casino games around. Go to any casino – whether land-based or online – and you’ll find more people trooping towards slot games.

The reason for the love is because of the excitement and fun, plethora of freebies, and inherently low house edges associated with slot games.

Thanks to the huge interest in the game, there’s a huge competition amongst casino owners to produce the best slot games. The result of this competition is that players are spoilt for choice with games that offer free spins, interactive bonus rounds and jackpots.

In the end, all these freebies go a long way in killing off the inherent house edges that the game is known to carry.

Note: The house edge of slot games is estimated to be around 2%

5. Video poker

Video poker is one of the few casino games on the internet with 0% house edge. And the reason for this is because poker is based on skills and skills alone.

No extra party affects the game. Only the player and its opponents determine what happens during the game play.

If you’re looking for a game where the house/dealer has no say over your game play, head over to video poker.

The only downside of this game is that it requires a lot of technical skill and understanding. Without the right skill-set, you’ll struggle badly.

6. Blackjack

Blackjack is a game of card numbers. The higher the number of cards you’re dealing with, the tougher your game, and the greater the house edge.

If you’re looking to win more often, look for a single deck game. Single deck blackjack has the lowest number of cards, and therefore, the smallest house edge, which is currently rated at 1.5%, by the way.

To a single deck blackjack game, add some basic strategy, and the right bankroll management, and you will be smiling to the bank pretty soon.

Story by Uday Tank

Related

Comments