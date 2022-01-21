6 advantages of using a real estate agent over ‘for sale by owner’

For Sale by Owner or FSBO refers to homeowners selling their property themselves instead of using a real estate agent to help with the sale.

This sounds like an easy way to save on real estate fees, but it’s not always better than working with an agent.

There are several reasons why you should choose a real estate agent over selling your home on your own, and here are some of them.

Trust

In general, buyers and sellers trust real estate agents more than they do FSBOs. With real estate agents, you have an advocate working on your behalf – and that alone creates an air of comfort.

You will know exactly who is representing you, be it sellers or buyers, while with FSBOs (in many cases), you are dealing with private citizens.

Realtors are licensed professionals; they have passed exams and must abide by certain codes of conduct. So whether it’s listing your home or looking for a property, there is peace of mind in knowing that an agency behind them protects both buyer and seller.

Local knowledge

Although you may be familiar with your local market, it can be hard to know just how big your market is. A realtor understands the intricacies of your city and county and can guide you through some of these nuances when deciding where to list your home.

Realtors can also determine which homes have been on the market for too long, which could indicate that something is wrong with those homes (i.e., they’re overpriced or need expensive repairs).

Ultimately, a real estate agent can help ensure that you get more eyeballs on your home at optimal times to increase your chances of selling quickly and for top dollar.

Communication

One of the biggest benefits of using a real estate agent is that you’ll have someone to help you navigate local laws and regulations. They’ll also be able to share contacts and recommendations with you.

If you go FSBO on your own, it can be pretty tough figuring out who should perform property inspections and drafting contracts. This is where having an expert in your corner comes in handy!

Marketing skills

There is no doubt that real estate agents have more skills in marketing your home than you do. However, if you want to sell your house easily, you need a real estate agent.

All real estate agents come from an extensive education program and training period designed to market and sell homes for clients.

Without their knowledge of technology, their understanding of markets, and their experience with selling homes, it will be impossible for you to effectively market your home without investing large amounts of time and money into learning how best to do so yourself.

Settlement processes

When you sell your home yourself, you’re still required to deal with things like pre-settlement, title insurance, and closing costs.

You may think you can do these on your own, but it often ends up taking an emotional toll on first-time home sellers.

A good real estate agent has years of experience dealing with all of these issues, which means they can handle any problem before it becomes one.

A good agent such as Eric Buys Homes in York will help those who want to sell homes in York.

Story by Steven Gallagher