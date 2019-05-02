56 winners announced at Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival’s Monticello Cup Awards
The Monticello Cup Awards was held on Monday at Vault Virginia and celebrated the winning wines of the 28th Annual Monticello Cup Wine Competition.
Twenty wineries from the Monticello Wine Trail (MWT) competed in the 2019 Monticello Cup Wine Competition, a friendly competition among wineries in the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA). This year’s competition was coordinated by the Virginia Wine & Spirits Academy, and all entered wines contained a minimum of 85 percent fruit from the Monticello AVA and were produced by a member of the MWT.
There were 12 Gold (including the Top 3 Red, Top 3 White, and Monticello Cup winner), 32 Silver and 11 Bronze medals awarded. The Monticello Cup, for highest scoring wine overall, was presented to King Family Vineyards for their 2016 Mountain Plains.
“I’m proud to be a winemaker in the Monticello AVA and to have the opportunity to work among some of the most talented and passionate in the industry. Being able to accept the Monticello Cup for King Family Vineyards is an honor and I would like to give the credit to David and Ellen King who started the vineyard 20 years ago and made all of this possible,” Matthieu Finot, Winemaker King Family Vineyards.
The other two reds in the Top 3 Red category were Keswick Vineyards’ 2016 Signature Series Cabernet Franc and Veritas Vineyard and Winery’s 2016 Vintners Reserve. The Top 3 Whites were King Family Vineyards’ Small Batch Series Viognier, Stinson Vineyards’ Petit Manseng, and Trump Winery’s 2010 Brut Reserve.
“As wines from the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA) are receiving acclaim worldwide, the Monticello Cup is a fun way to bring stellar wines from this area together and recognize the quality and consistency that can be found in our AVA,” noted MWT President George Hodson.
The MWT, a subsidiary of the Jeffersonian Wine Grape Growers Society (JWGGS), is an association of 33 wineries surrounding Charlottesville, VA in the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Nelson and Orange. The mission of the JWGGS is to support their members and promote quality grapes and wine produced in the Monticello AVA.
2019 Monticello Cup Wine Competition Results
**Monticello Cup Winner – Highest Overall Ranking Wine, Top 6
*Top 6
Medal
Winery
Vintage
Wine
GOLD**
King Family Vineyards
2016
Mountain Plains
GOLD*
Keswick Vineyards
2016
Signature Series Cabernet Franc
GOLD*
King Family Vineyards
2017
Small Batch Series Viognier
GOLD*
Stinson Vineyards
2017
Petit Manseng
GOLD*
Trump Winery
2010
Brut Reserve
GOLD*
Veritas Winery
2016
Vintners Reserve
GOLD
Afton Mountain Vineyards
2016
Tradition
GOLD
Barboursville Vineyards
2016
Cabernet Franc Reserve
GOLD
Cardinal Point Winery
2017
Clay Hill Cabernet Franc
GOLD
Grace Estate Winery
2015
Colonel Richard Tannat
GOLD
Pollak Vineyards
2016
Merlot Reserve
GOLD
Stinson Vineyards
2017
Sauvignon Blanc
SILVER
Afton Mountain Vineyards
2017
Chardonnay Estate Reserve
SILVER
Barboursville Vineyards
2017
Fiano
SILVER
Chestnut Oak Vineyard
2016
Chestnut One
SILVER
Delfosse Vineyards and Winery
2016
Grand Cru Reserve
SILVER
Flying Fox Vineyards
2016
Petit Verdot
SILVER
Flying Fox Vineyards
2014
Trio
SILVER
Glass House Winery
2017
Cabernet Franc
SILVER
Glass House Winery
2013
Bellezza
SILVER
Grace Estate Winery
2017
First Baron Sauvignon Blanc
SILVER
Grace Estate Winery
2017
Ice Wine
SILVER
Jefferson Vineyards
2014
Estate Reserve
SILVER
Jefferson Vineyards
2017
Jefferson Estate Reserve
SILVER
Keswick Vineyards
2017
Touriga Estate Reserve
SILVER
King Family Vineyards
2015
Brut Blanc de Blanc
SILVER
Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards
2017
Viognier
SILVER
Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards
2017
Chardonnay Reserve
SILVER
Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards
2014
Pippin Hill Petit Verdot
SILVER
Pollak Vineyards
2016
Meritage
SILVER
Pollak Vineyards
2016
Petit Verdot
SILVER
Reynard Florence Vineyard
2016
Recherché
SILVER
Stinson Vineyards
2015
Meritage
SILVER
Thatch Winery
2018
FCW Rose
SILVER
Thatch Winery
2017
Amazing Grace Vineyards Viognier
SILVER
Thatch Winery
2017
Block 8 Tannat
SILVER
Trump Winery
2017
Viognier
SILVER
Trump Winery
2016
New World Reserve
SILVER
Veritas Winery
2016
Petit Verdot
SILVER
White Hall Vineyards
2017
Viognier
SILVER
White Hall Vineyards
2017
Merlot
SILVER
Wisdom Oak Winery
2018
Petit Manseng
SILVER
Wisdom Oak Winery
2017
Chardonnay Reserve
SILVER
Wisdom Oak Winery
2018
Sauvignon Blanc
BRONZE
Afton Mountain Vineyards
2016
Bacco
BRONZE
Barboursville Vineyards
2017
Chardonnay Reserve
BRONZE
Cardinal Point Winery
2017
Riesling
BRONZE
Chestnut Oak Vineyard
2017
Euclid
BRONZE
Delfosse Vineyards and Winery
2014
Screaming Hawk Meritage
BRONZE
Delfosse Vineyards and Winery
2015
Merlot
BRONZE
Flying Fox Vineyards
2015
Trio
BRONZE
Jefferson Vineyards
2017
Viognier
BRONZE
Reynard Florence Vineyard
2017
Chardonnay Reserve
BRONZE
Veritas Winery
2017
Sauvignon Blanc
BRONZE
White Hall Vineyards
2017
Riesling
