56 winners announced at Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival’s Monticello Cup Awards

Published Thursday, May. 2, 2019, 9:14 am

The Monticello Cup Awards was held on Monday at Vault Virginia and celebrated the winning wines of the 28th Annual Monticello Cup Wine Competition.

Twenty wineries from the Monticello Wine Trail (MWT) competed in the 2019 Monticello Cup Wine Competition, a friendly competition among wineries in the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA). This year’s competition was coordinated by the Virginia Wine & Spirits Academy, and all entered wines contained a minimum of 85 percent fruit from the Monticello AVA and were produced by a member of the MWT.

There were 12 Gold (including the Top 3 Red, Top 3 White, and Monticello Cup winner), 32 Silver and 11 Bronze medals awarded. The Monticello Cup, for highest scoring wine overall, was presented to King Family Vineyards for their 2016 Mountain Plains.

“I’m proud to be a winemaker in the Monticello AVA and to have the opportunity to work among some of the most talented and passionate in the industry. Being able to accept the Monticello Cup for King Family Vineyards is an honor and I would like to give the credit to David and Ellen King who started the vineyard 20 years ago and made all of this possible,” Matthieu Finot, Winemaker King Family Vineyards.

The other two reds in the Top 3 Red category were Keswick Vineyards’ 2016 Signature Series Cabernet Franc and Veritas Vineyard and Winery’s 2016 Vintners Reserve. The Top 3 Whites were King Family Vineyards’ Small Batch Series Viognier, Stinson Vineyards’ Petit Manseng, and Trump Winery’s 2010 Brut Reserve.

“As wines from the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA) are receiving acclaim worldwide, the Monticello Cup is a fun way to bring stellar wines from this area together and recognize the quality and consistency that can be found in our AVA,” noted MWT President George Hodson.

The MCA also officially marks the start of the Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival, which celebrates all the Monticello AVA has to offer.  Additional information on the rest of the week’s events is available at www.monticellowinetrailfestival.com.

The MWT, a subsidiary of the Jeffersonian Wine Grape Growers Society (JWGGS), is an association of 33 wineries surrounding Charlottesville, VA in the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Nelson and Orange. The mission of the JWGGS is to support their members and promote quality grapes and wine produced in the Monticello AVA.

2019 Monticello Cup Wine Competition Results

**Monticello Cup Winner – Highest Overall Ranking Wine, Top 6

*Top 6

Medal

Winery

Vintage

Wine

GOLD**

King Family Vineyards

2016

Mountain Plains

GOLD*

Keswick Vineyards

2016

Signature Series Cabernet Franc

GOLD*

King Family Vineyards

2017

Small Batch Series Viognier

GOLD*

Stinson Vineyards

2017

Petit Manseng

GOLD*

Trump Winery

2010

Brut Reserve

GOLD*

Veritas Winery

2016

Vintners Reserve

GOLD

Afton Mountain Vineyards

2016

Tradition

GOLD

Barboursville Vineyards

2016

Cabernet Franc Reserve

GOLD

Cardinal Point Winery

2017

Clay Hill Cabernet Franc

GOLD

Grace Estate Winery

2015

Colonel Richard Tannat

GOLD

Pollak Vineyards

2016

Merlot Reserve

GOLD

Stinson Vineyards

2017

Sauvignon Blanc

SILVER

Afton Mountain Vineyards

2017

Chardonnay Estate Reserve

SILVER

Barboursville Vineyards

2017

Fiano

SILVER

Chestnut Oak Vineyard

2016

Chestnut One

SILVER

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery

2016

Grand Cru Reserve

SILVER

Flying Fox Vineyards

2016

Petit Verdot

SILVER

Flying Fox Vineyards

2014

Trio

SILVER

Glass House Winery

2017

Cabernet Franc

SILVER

Glass House Winery

2013

Bellezza

SILVER

Grace Estate Winery

2017

First Baron Sauvignon Blanc

SILVER

Grace Estate Winery

2017

Ice Wine

SILVER

Jefferson Vineyards

2014

Estate Reserve

SILVER

Jefferson Vineyards

2017

Jefferson Estate Reserve

SILVER

Keswick Vineyards

2017

Touriga Estate Reserve

SILVER

King Family Vineyards

2015

Brut Blanc de Blanc

SILVER

Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

2017

Viognier

SILVER

Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

2017

Chardonnay Reserve

SILVER

Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

2014

Pippin Hill Petit Verdot

SILVER

Pollak Vineyards

2016

Meritage

SILVER

Pollak Vineyards

2016

Petit Verdot

SILVER

Reynard Florence Vineyard

2016

Recherché

SILVER

Stinson Vineyards

2015

Meritage

SILVER

Thatch Winery

2018

FCW Rose

SILVER

Thatch Winery

2017

Amazing Grace Vineyards Viognier

SILVER

Thatch Winery

2017

Block 8 Tannat

SILVER

Trump Winery

2017

Viognier

SILVER

Trump Winery

2016

New World Reserve

SILVER

Veritas Winery

2016

Petit Verdot

SILVER

White Hall Vineyards

2017

Viognier

SILVER

White Hall Vineyards

2017

Merlot

SILVER

Wisdom Oak Winery

2018

Petit Manseng

SILVER

Wisdom Oak Winery

2017

Chardonnay Reserve

SILVER

Wisdom Oak Winery

2018

Sauvignon Blanc

BRONZE

Afton Mountain Vineyards

2016

Bacco

BRONZE

Barboursville Vineyards

2017

Chardonnay Reserve

BRONZE

Cardinal Point Winery

2017

Riesling

BRONZE

Chestnut Oak Vineyard

2017

Euclid

BRONZE

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery

2014

Screaming Hawk Meritage

BRONZE

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery

2015

Merlot

BRONZE

Flying Fox Vineyards

2015

Trio

BRONZE

Jefferson Vineyards

2017

Viognier

BRONZE

Reynard Florence Vineyard

2017

Chardonnay Reserve

BRONZE

Veritas Winery

2017

Sauvignon Blanc

BRONZE

White Hall Vineyards

2017

Riesling

