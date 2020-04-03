$52M to go toward housing assistance in Virginia

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $52,292,406 in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia.

The funding is part of the first allocation of grants from the coronavirus relief package signed into law last week.

“We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting Virginians with affordable housing during this pandemic,” said the senators. “We will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding through three grant programs – the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program.

The funding will be awarded as shown below.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:

Recipient Amount Alexandria $671,570.00 Blacksburg $314,277.00 Bristol $159,013.00 Charlottesville $246,699.00 Chesapeake $690,158.00 Christiansburg $62,234.00 Colonial Heights $62,237.00 Danville $517,740.00 Fredericksburg $115,302.00 Hampton $587,909.00 Harrisonburg $314,293.00 Hopewell $123,919.00 Lynchburg $420,487.00 Newport News $769,836.00 Norfolk $2,653,164.00 Petersburg $371,969.00 Portsmouth $949,655.00 Radford $105,448.00 Richmond $2,683,549.00 Roanoke $1,056,225.00 Staunton $207,590.00 Suffolk $282,715.00 Virginia Beach $1,209,508.00 Waynesboro city $114,079.00 Winchester $133,624.00 Arlington County $830,027.00 Chesterfield County $861,295.00 Fairfax County $3,506,542.00 Henrico County $1,017,678.00 Loudoun County $831,931.00 Prince William County $1,585,562.00 Virginia Nonentitlement $10,993,780.00

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides annual grants to state, local, and private entities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness. In addition to rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention, the ESG program also provides limited funding for street outreach as well as for improving the quality and number of emergency homeless shelters. The following localities will receive funding through the ESG program:

Recipient Amount Norfolk $1,328,583.00 Richmond $1,351,959.00 Roanoke $525,434.00 Virginia Beach $606,131.00 Fairfax County $1,699,586.00 Henrico County $508,566.00 Prince William County $791,662.00 Virginia Nonentitlement $10,375,562.00

The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program provides housing assistance and related supportive services to local units of government, states, and non-profit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. The following localities will receive funding through the HOPWA program:

Recipient Amount Richmond $194,445.00 Virginia Beach $282,244.00 Virginia Nonentitlement $178,219.00

