5 ways to help you live a more natural and chemical-free lifestyle

The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually every industry, and chemical cleaning products are no exception. In fact, an April 2019 report projects this market will grow 7 percent through 2025.

As restaurants and shops ramp up their cleaning efforts, we can expect to be exposed to more chemical disinfectants than ever before. And much of this is unavoidable.

But there are a few things we can do to swap out harsh chemicals for natural alternatives in our everyday life. Here are five ways you can live a more natural and chemical-free lifestyle.

1. Remove Shoes at the Door

This is a simple tip that so many people ignore because it can be difficult to establish new habits. But this small change can drastically change the number of chemicals and other harmful substances you track into your home.

A University of Arizona study found that the outside of your shoes may carry more than 140 times as much bacteria on the outside than the inside. And if you’ve ever smelled the inside of your running shoes after a workout, you know that’s not the cleanest surface either.

But your shoes pick up more than just bacteria from the ground. They pick up harsh cleaning chemicals, dirt and grime that your home could do without.

2. Adopt More Household Plants

It’s impossible to completely rid your life of chemicals, but you can cut down on the chemicals in your home with houseplants. The greener your thumb, the cleaner the air. Try to maintain as many real houseplants as you can and they’ll do their part by filtering chemicals and other toxins from the air you breathe.

3. Swap Prescriptions for Natural Remedies

Prescription medications contain a chemical cocktail that was designed to address a specific set of symptoms. Unfortunately, the chemical cocktail almost always comes with unwanted side-effects. And if you want to live a more natural and chemical-free lifestyle, reducing your prescription medication intake would be a good start. Talk with your doctor about how you might be able to wean off any prescriptions you’re taking.

For example, if you’re experiencing chronic pain, you may want to talk to your doctor about CBD or kratom liquid extracts as a natural alternative to opioids. A healthy diet and exercise plan may offer a way to safely wean off of diabetic insulin (under medical supervision, of course).

4. Ditch the Dryer Sheets

Experts have agreed that dryer sheets and liquid fabric softener contain some of the most harmful ingredients you’ll find in household products. Some of the ingredients include benzyl acetate (linked to pancreatic cancer), ethanol (associated with central nervous system disorders, benzyl alcohol (an upper respiratory tract irritant and known carcinogens limonene and chloroform. Since dryer sheets and fabric softener aren’t necessities, the safest thing to do is to ditch them altogether.

5. Open the Windows

There’s a lot to be said for letting fresh air into the home. If you only rely on an air conditioning system and air filtration to filter the air in your home, you’re going to be recycling chemicals in the air. Some of the biggest offenders in the home include couches, rugs and treated furniture, which all have some off-gassing effects. So instead of breathing in that stuffy air, consider letting some of those chemicals out and fresh air in.

Unfortunately, chemicals are part of our modern life. We wear them on our skin, breathe them in and even ingest them in some of our food. But there a few ways you can limit your exposure to chemicals and lead a more natural life.

What are your best tips for living a more natural life?

