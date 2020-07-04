5 ways to beat work stress with CBD

Rooted in one spot, moving about with files, and staring at the computer screen for long hours. All these are the recipe for stress. Unfortunately, they’re the order of the day for every worker. At least, if you’re ready to keep your job and not have your paycheck slashed at the end of the month.

But how can one beat this stress? How can you discharge your duties without feeling overwhelmed with the workload? Well, there is only one natural remedy that can help you. It is called CBD! Made from real, natural cannabidiol plants, CBD has been studied and confirmed to soothe stress and bring natural calm to anyone who uses it.

In case you’re wondering how CBD actually helps achieve this, read on to find out about that from the rest of this post.

Combats oxidative stress

Normally when the human body goes through a tasking exercise, it naturally heals itself over time. But when the task becomes too rigorous, the body produces free radicals, which overwhelms the healing process.

This phenomenon comes to life when we’re emotionally and/or physically stressed. And the traditional way of combating it is through the use of antioxidants.

Some of the commonest symptoms of oxidative stress include:

Lack of focus

Fatigue

Grey Hair/wrinkles

Hypersensitivity to noise

Muscle/body pain

Taking CBD, however, can help combat the process of oxidative stress, thanks to the countless antioxidants found in CBD and THC.

Anxiety reduction

It is a well-known fact that anxiety and stress go hand-in-hand. Eliminate one, and you’ll have reduced the chances of the other rearing its ugly head. Unfortunately, anxiety is something you really cannot take out of a workplace environment. They come in loads and packs!

If you’re not working your neck off to meet a deadline, you’ll have a presentation to give at the next general meeting. If not those, perhaps a boss that’s always breathing down your neck or a task that just doesn’t want to come to an end.

Luckily for workers, one of the biggest applications of CBD is in the fight against anxiety. So when you take CBD in the right quantity, you’ll be wading off any symptom of anxiety that may be lingering in you, and consequently saving yourself from being overwhelmed by the stress you’re likely to face at work.

Increase focus and concentration

Stress at work can seriously affect your focus and concentration because it weighs you down and makes you lethargic. Once you’re worn out, it becomes impossible to stay focused on the task ahead or even be able to operate at 100%.

I’m sure you don’t want to do this! So, to help you, we recommend adding CBD into your daily regimen. It could be a few drops in your early morning coffee, as calm gummies when you’re feeling stressed during work hours, or as a capsule when you’re about to sleep at night.

Stimulate mental clarity

Although stress is felt in the body, the real conveyor of any stress message is the brain. If the brain is feeling overwhelmed by the load of information it has to process, it will feel worn out and then pass a “stress message” to the body.

So, by finding a way to constantly calm your brain, you invariably save your body from being impacted by too much stress. Thankfully, the act of calming the brain is one of the biggest therapeutic benefits of CBD.

According to several studies, CBD helps promote neurogenesis in the brain, a process in which new brain cells are constantly created. With these new brain cells, the brain enjoys better clarity and calmness.

Improves sleep

Lack of sleep is one of the largest contributors to stress that exists.

Whether your position at work is a tasking one or not, you’re still more likely to feel stressed at work if you don’t get enough sleep every night before the next day’s work. Luckily for us all, CBD holds promise to improve REM sleep and reduce daytime sleepiness.

If you find yourself exhausted at work, CBD could help by promoting more sound sleep at night, so you can stay active during the day.

Conclusion

CBD and stress are like day and night. Introduce the former, and the latter would give way!

