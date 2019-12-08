#5 Virginia rebounds from L, dominates #7 North Carolina

Virginia and North Carolina met on Sunday to resolve their issues after enduring blowout losses in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge earlier this week.

Virginia got quite a few answers. North Carolina leaves with even more questions.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 17 in a dominant 56-47 win over the Tar Heels, and coach Tony Bennett finds himself with several new toys to play with here ahead of Christmas.

Tomas Woldetensae, for instance, hit three threes and scored a career-high 11 points.

Francisco Caffaro, Jack Salt 2.0, if you will, had 10 points, shot 4-of-5 from the floor, and had seven rebounds, and seems deserving of more playing time, considering he did all that against Carolina’s bigs.

Kody Stattmann had seven points, hit a three. Justin McKoy had four points and five rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.

Virginia (8-1, 2-0 ACC) had been dismantled 69-40 at Purdue on Wednesday, but looked nothing like that sorry outfit here Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Hoos led 24-18 at the half, and took control with a 16-3 run spanning a 7:23 span of the second half, in which the Tar Heels (6-3) went 0-for-5 from the floor with three turnovers.

Star freshman guard Cole Anthony, serenaded throughout by the student section at JPJ with the tropish “overrated!” chant, played down to the taunting, scoring 12 points, but only going 4-for-15 from the floor, with nothing in the way of assists, and six turnovers in 36 minutes.

Mamadi Diakite led UVA with 12 points.

Story by Chris Graham

