#5 UVA cruises past George Washington

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Fifth-ranked UVA got the big win you expected against overmatched George Washington on Sunday. And coach Tony Bennett got some stuff to work on with his team.

The ‘Hoos (2-0) led by 25 after a solid first half that saw them limit GW (0-3) to 22.7 percent shooting.

The second half was, in a word, sloppy. The Colonials opened on an 8-0 run, forcing a Bennett timeout, then after Virginia went up by as many as 30, clawed their way back to respectability.

Which got Bennett to this point: subbing his starters back in with 6:09 to go, before finally emptying the bench at the 2:07 mark.

Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each had 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Cavaliers. De’Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite each had 10.

Virginia shot 54.5 percent from the floor (30-of-55) and was 8-of-19 (42.1 percent) from three-point range.

GW finished at 40 percent shooting (18-of-45) and was 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) from three, including 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) in the second half.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment