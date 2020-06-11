5 unique business ideas to start this year

If you’ve been thinking about ditching the nine-to-five work life and becoming an entrepreneur, you’re not alone. There are plenty of people out there who have discovered just how easy it can be to start making an incoming in today’s digital world. With so much support available, and options to sell both online and offline, there’s no limit to what you can accomplish if you have the right mindset. What kind of business are you going to run in this exciting new landscape? If you’ve been searching for inspiration to launch your new venture, the following ideas might be perfect for you.

Run a Marijuana Dispensary

You may have noticed that it’s becoming legal to sell marijuana in many parts of the U.S. today. You can get your online medical marijuana card NYC in a matter of minutes – ideal if you’re a busy professional. However, if you have the right know how and licensing, you can also build your own business in this industry. Just make sure that you have the right legal support to ensure that you don’t step over any lines in this space. It’s important to go in properly prepared.

Be a Consultant

Is there a skill you have that’s in demand right now? Maybe you know how to build websites that really capture attention online. Perhaps you’ve spent years working with financial companies, and now you know how to help people improve your cash flow. If you’ve got knowledge to share, you can develop a business as a consultant. All you need to do is work on building a reputation that convinces people that they can benefit from your help.

Start a Cleaning Company

People will always need cleaners. There are dozens of different kinds of cleaning companies that you can create depending on the demand in your area. For instance, you might focus specifically on business cleaning services for local companies. Alternatively, you could offer move out services to landlords who want to get their properties looking great before a new tenant arrives. Some specialists focus on things like pool cleaning or carpet cleaning too.

Look into Designing

If you’re looking for a career you can run entirely online, then there’s nothing better than becoming a designer. You can help people to create apps for smartphones or create mockups for new products and clothing lines. If you have developer knowledge, there’s also plenty of opportunities to create things like websites and landing pages for other companies. If you just want to draw, then you could even offer illustrations or make logos.

Become an SEO Specialist

Finally, if you have a lot of skills when it comes to content creation, marketing, and branding, you might do well as an SEO specialist. These experts help companies to improve their positions on the search engines for certain keywords and phrases. You’ll need to learn as much as you can about Google to do well in this environment, and you’ll need to make sure that you devote plenty of time to advertising your services in the right places.

