5 unique and unusual uses for CBD oil

CBD oil is made by diluting the extracted CBD (cannabidiol) from a cannabis plant with a base oil like jojoba or coconut oil. The best thing about CBD oil is that it doesn’t contain an intoxicating cannabinoid called THC which some people may not be a fan of. While CBD oil comes with many unique uses, however, its effectiveness mostly depends on the quality of CBD oil as well. Hence, Franky’s Farm CBD provides not only 100% organic CBD products but is also legally safe to use as it contains less than 0.2% THC.

After investing in an excellent quality CBD oil, you may feel overwhelmed on the ways to use it to gain maximum benefits. Therefore, we have jotted down the five unique, interesting, and unusual uses for CBD oil. Check them out.

1. Relieves high heels’ pain

If you’re one of those who absolutely love wearing high heels no matter the amount of pain they cause you, this CBD oil use will make your life a whole lot easier. CBD oil possesses anti-inflammatory and pain relief properties that can help with the pain caused by high heels when applied to the targeted area.

Even one of the famous actresses, Mandy Moore, was advised by her stylist to use CBD oil to help her with the high heels’ pain to have similar effects like some kind of numbing cream.

2. Makes post workout experience comforting

Feeling cramps after a strenuous workout may restrict your movement and even solace. CBD oil works best after a workout as we’ve already mentioned that it alleviates the inflammatory and pain issues.

It affects the endocannabinoid receptor activity to make your pain go away. If you can find an oil that contains both CBD and THC, it can be even more effective in treating severe pain related to arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

3. Helps resolve some skin-related issues

As the use of CBD oil and cannabis have gradually started to legalize in some of the countries around the world, skincare manufacturers have taken this advantage to include CBD oil in their skincare products for beauty and healing purposes.

CBD oil is effective in combating skin conditions like acne and eczema to keep problematic and blemished skin at bay. In fact, using a broad-spectrum hemp oil lets you enjoy the benefits of the naturally occurring substances in it along with some beneficial vitamins and minerals for flawless-looking skin.

4. Helps you catch a good night’s sleep

CBD can help people who barely sleep with countless tosses and turns. As CBD is effective in dealing with anxiety associated with sleep, restlessness, and pain-related sleep issues, all of these factors contribute to a good night’s sleep without waking up constantly in the middle of the night.

5. Aids smokers to get rid of their unhealthy habit

For people who are finding it hard to shake off their habit of non-stop smoking, using CBD oil can help you with your nicotine addiction. As smokers usually feel the urge to smoke when nicotine interacts with their endocannabinoid system, CBD oil can intervene in the system to help smokers with their cravings.

Gradually, it can help you break this bad habit of yours and pave a healthy future for yourself.