5 trends that have increased due to working from home

Published Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, 1:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

If it seems like the world is changing quickly, you’re right. COVID-19 has completely changed the way we live and interact, and it has led to trends changing as well.

In this post, we explore five trends that have seen a surge since more people started working from home.

1. Online shopping

Online shopping has been a trend for years, but it has become the norm now that we can’t get out to the stores easily. When you work from home, you might not even venture out on some days, and on those days, it’s much easier to order something to be delivered. Whether you need a margarita or an IKEA bookshelf, you can have it delivered in two hours or less.

And the increased demand has led to an increase in supply. Since COVID-19 has changed our lives, companies are making it easier than ever to get their products delivered to your doorstep.

You might think that would also mean an uptick in porch piracy, but it’s not as easy to steal packages when everyone is home and watching.

2. At-home workouts

Depending on where you live, you may have seen gyms open, close, and re-open again. But that doesn’t exactly give everyone the confidence they’d need to invest in a monthly membership. Although some die-hards still enjoy doing their heavy lifting at the gym, many people choose to do their workouts at home. For some, this means hopping on a Peloton for a class, and for others, it’s taking a walk around the neighborhood.

We can’t be certain that this trend will continue, but it does seem that home workouts will continue to be much more popular than they have been in recent years.

3. Zoom social events

Working from home has left many extroverts (and some introverts) with increased feelings of isolation. And it doesn’t help that social gatherings have been so limited. The years 2020 and 2021 aren’t years for large family reunions or wedding celebrations.

To fill the void, people are connecting with one another on Zoom. We see Zoom birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and even Zoom speed dating events. Wherever you are in the world, you can connect with someone easier than ever.

4. More family time

Although most people working from home are still struggling to maintain that coveted work-life balance, we can’t deny that the work-from-home life is forcing us to spend more time with our loved ones at home.

And the trends continue towards setting intentional time to connect with our families. This means family game nights and regular hiking trips with the kids. Because when you work from home, it’s important to separate family time from work time.

5. Better internet connections

Now that mom and dad are working from home, kids around the globe are rejoicing at increased internet speeds. Now that parents don’t have to invest quite as much in gas, they can budget towards faster internet connections that will help them perform better at work.

And along with better internet connections, many families are upgrading cable packages and streaming subscriptions. When we have no choice but to spend more time at home, it’s almost as if we have no choice but to upgrade our home entertainment.

Working from home seems to be a trend that will continue for the foreseeable future. And this is one trend that drives our behavior more than anyone could have imagined.

If you’ve had to make the switch to working from home, how have you found that your habits have changed? Do you feel these changes are negative or positive?

Story by Trevor McDonald. Trevor is a freelance content writer who has a passion for writing. He’s written a variety of education, travel, health, and lifestyle articles for many different companies. In his free time, you can find him running with his dog, playing his guitar or outside enjoying about any type of fitness activity imaginable.

Related

Comments