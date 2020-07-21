5 tips when purchasing CBD online

Published Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020, 12:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Since 2018, the popularity of CBD has grown exponentially. The passing of the 2018 Farm Bill made CBD derived from hemp legal on the federal level, as long as the hemp contains less than 0.3% THC by weight. Cannabidiol or better known as CBD, is one of over 100 different cannabinoids that can be found in the cannabis family. CBD has very unique attributes which make it stand out from other cannabinoids, the most unique being that CBD is non-intoxicating and will not get users high. This means that consumers can use CBD regularly daily and experience the medicinal value associated with cannabis, without having to worry about the unwanted side effects.

More and more people daily are turning to CBD for relief against various ailments both externally and internally. With this increase in demand, the number of CBD products and brands in the industry has also increased exponentially. Typically, this type of increase would be beneficial for an industry, however not all CBD is created equal, and quality can vary greatly. In this article we will walk you through some of the most attributes to look for when purchasing any CBD products online.

Source of Hemp

Before purchasing any CBD product online, always look for where the hemp is grown and extracted. We strongly encourage consumers to always purchase CBD products that use hemp that is organically grown here in the USA. Oftentimes, hemp grown overseas in Asia and Europe are done so on contaminated land that is filled with heavy metals and harsh pesticides. These harmful substances do not belong in your CBD products.

Third Party Testing

Every CBD product in the industry should have third party laboratory test results readily available for consumers to ensure that the products they are purchasing are both pure and potent. These test results should be done by ISO accredited laboratories and should show consumers both cannabinoid potency and various other test results pertaining to purity.

Product Types

Before purchasing any CBD product you first must figure out what you plan to use CBD for. If you are planning to use CBD for external issues, we would recommend a CBD topical product such as a CBD Stick or CBD Massage Oil. These type of CBD topicals can help target the exact area of discomfort and provide relief quicker for external issues.

If you are planning to use CBD to help with internal issues related to anxiety, stress and such we would recommend going with a consumable product such as a CBD tincture or CBD edible.

Did you know that our four legged friends can also benefit from CBD use? Yes, dogs, cats, and horses all have an endocannabinoid system as well that can process cannabinoids. We oftentimes recommend CBD treats for dogs or tinctures to help give your pets the relief they deserve.

Customer Service

When choosing a brand online, you are putting your trust in the brand. We urge consumers to look for external reviews pertaining to the company. You should also be able to reach the company either via phone or email in a timely manner. If you cannot reach a customer service member in a timely manner, do you really want to put your trust in their products? The CBD industry is simply too competitive to settle for anything less than the best service and product.

Education

The CBD marketplace has taken large leaps in the past couple of years, however there is still a lot of room for improvement. There is still a large educational gap that must be filled in the CBD industry. We urge consumers to look for brands that put the time, effort and resources in educating the public and are not simply selling to make a quick buck. The brands who are putting in the time and effort to teach consumers oftentimes hold themselves to a higher standard and provide the marketplace with higher quality products.

We hope this article helps you distinguish quality CBD products versus subpar ones and helps you choose the right CBD product for you the first time around!

Story by Charles Schaffer

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments