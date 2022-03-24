5 tips to make sure your company stays socially conscious

When a company wants to stay socially conscious, it may not understand where to begin. At least not entirely. Being a company that wants to strive for a more mindful and kind demeanor, requires one to be aware of the people around you in society and the larger struggles going on in the world. That means going deeper and thinking about how you impact people and how they impact you. You need to empathize with people and think about how your actions could affect the people around you.

Instead of being only focused on self-interest, you need to stop and think if there are any actions you can take that could benefit the world. You can’t just think about yourself. You are not the most important person on the planet. Other people around you are just as important as you are, and everyone has their own story to tell. When you want to ensure that your company stays socially conscious, look at our list below.

Invest your money wisely

Investing isn’t just for gaining revenue. It can be used to help people. A traditional corporation has its hands tied to making a profit that, being socially conscious, falls on the wayside. Because the charter mandates that they only care about investors, they can’t do much more than that. However, a benefit corporation doesn’t have that limitation. Legally, they can give positive benefits to humanity beyond the impact on investors when they make decisions.

If you are a benefit corporation, you should look into your position and see if there are any ways to invest your money to benefit people who genuinely need it instead of leaving them out in the cold. When you are looking for ideas on where to start, you should invest in companies doing good things for the people who work for them. Pushing companies to begin thinking about being socially conscious could inspire others to do the same. That will have a tremendous impact on humanity.

Becoming a better company from the inside out

Becoming a socially conscious company can start with your own. How do you treat your employees? If you don’t treat them well, it’s time to start. Pay your workers fairly and ensure that equality and fairness for everyone are prevalent. Have your company organize a volunteer event or start a project to reduce pollution. These are all simple ways your company could help society and the planet.

Another issue that you can deal with is people getting hurt on the job and how you deal with it. For example, if your worker got injured, is there a good doctor they can go to? Benefits if they can’t work? Is there a job waiting for them when they’re fully healed and back to form? If not, there should be. That worker has extended hours to make your company better. The least you can do is ensure that they don’t have to risk their limbs when they come to their job.

When you think about your responsibility to society, most people assume it has to do with money. In many cases, people do just that. However, you must ensure that your workers are treated fairly and have respect and dignity. They should also have a safe environment mentally. Have you had reports of sexual harassment? Another topic needs to be addressed as everyone wants to come to work feeling comfortable and safe. Not abused or uncomfortable in their skin. When your company can give employees what they need and help them have the chance to grow within your company, you will see that they have a positive work environment. That is a genuine way to change your company to a more socially conscious one.

Being environmentally conscious pairs with being socially conscious

When you want to be socially conscious, you need to take a hard look at your company. If you haven’t been thinking about your social obligations, the chances are high that your company doesn’t recycle or volunteer, and you may be enhancing waste and pollution. If that’s true, you can still change that around. Your company should be making ethical products instead of selling misleading ones, and you should be able to help society with pollution.

Think about the products your company makes. If they are made of plastic, glass, or various other things, they can be recycled instead of going to a landfill. By increasing recycling, you are also ensuring that your company cares about sustainability and the planet’s future. Many companies adopt paper packing and use eco-friendly mailers to move into environmentally friendly options. Others have eliminated plastic from their cafeterias. Each small step can bring you closer to the goal of becoming socially conscious.

Other ways to help the planet are by going paperless and eliminating plastic where you can, as mentioned above. However, it’s not just one room you can stop it from; you could begin removing it from every place you can. It is difficult for companies to be entirely zero waste, but eliminating what you can is a big first step. However, many companies believe that the next decade will bring no waste companies to the forefront as people care about ecological issues like they hadn’t before. If you can reduce the amount of energy your company expands and the water use, you will be thinking more consciously.

As an intelligent tip, you should also consider adopting flying and travel policies that are more ecologically friendly. You should fly non-stop to reduce emissions, take public transportation or carpool and offer company benefits for those with greener alternatives. When traveling, you can even stay in an ecologically minded hotel.

Volunteering shows you care

When a company wants to help people honestly and genuinely, you should think about volunteering. It boosts camaraderie with your company and the community, and it’s a great way to give back. Some companies will give their employees a day off each year to volunteer and match donations for something meaningful to the associate’s heart.

There are also so many different causes that could benefit from volunteers. Whether it be sick animals, cleaning up litter, helping your local hospital, cleaning parks, or helping the homeless. You could also look for opportunities to help schools or libraries as most people overlook them.

Volunteering also helps your employees as it can combat depression and help boost your worker’s self-esteem. When you have regular contact with others, have a support system, and give or help others, you get a sense of pride, and you feel as if you have made a difference. That is a beautiful way to bring coworkers together.

If you are looking at it from a sole company beneficial point of view, volunteering ensures that you can network adequately and boost your company’s social skills. That gives you an excellent chance to show people what your company is about, what you believe, and how you want to change the world for the better.

Attending charities and offering support

One of the greatest privileges is running your own company and being able to give generously to those around you. Nonprofits and charities worldwide are constantly looking for help to accomplish their goals and improve lives. It is also an excellent way for people to see that you are a socially conscious company that cares about the plight of other people.

While some companies do this to improve their reputation and get people to see them as a good company, it is better to do this genuinely, wanting to help people. However, it can’t be denied that this will increase your visibility and spread the word to people that you’re a business to be trusted and have the best intentions when it comes to being philanthropic.

The next step is finding the right charity to attend and offer support to. It should be something your business has been spreading the word about or an area that interests you. If it’s something that you’re passionate about, people will be able to see that you’re genuine and not just in it for the game.

Your employees will benefit from attending as well. Many companies have begun offering volunteer perks and other incentives. However, it is essential to help your workers understand the benefits of charity and how helping others has its rewards without any reward.

Helping your company grow for the better

You should remember these ideas above when you want to be more socially conscious. Every company can grow and change for the better, and having options to make small changes can make a big difference. That isn’t just true for you; that is also true for the people that buy from you. Get out and help people in your community. Don’t stay in your office and think people will see you or your efforts. It would be best if you were in the community so that they could get to know your company and know what you are capable of. When you care more for others, you will genuinely be a socially conscious company from the inside out.

Story by Brad Bernacke

