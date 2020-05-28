5 tips on managing foot problems

Published Thursday, May. 28, 2020, 8:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Foot problems aren’t uncommon. So many people suffer from such issues, and some even have to deal with them on the daily. The foot can be considered as a prime location for pain, mainly due to its purpose and make-up. In your foot, there are 26 bones and 33 joints–so, you can only imagine how easily pain could develop and prosper there. Then, when pain occurs, the discomfort can sometimes be unbearable. For others, it affects even their daily life and may inhibit them from completing some of the most common tasks that would have otherwise been easy.

While foot problems are common, the good news is that these are easily manageable and could be treated well and efficiently. There are many treatment options now, and some of them can even be done by yourself in the comforts of your home.

That said, here are some tips to follow as you try to manage your foot problems:

Determine From Which Part Of The Foot The Pain Is Originating

The foot may only be a small part of the body, but it is composed of many essential parts, your heels being one of them. So, when you start to feel pain, it’s imperative that you check which part of the foot the pain is coming from. Otherwise, you might be treating the wrong area. Depending on the area where the pain is, some types may even need foot surgery.

This is very important as you may be suffering from pain that comes from the heel, otherwise known as plantar fasciitis. When this happens, you may have to consult a doctor first for the best management tips. You may also be asked to wear shoes that suit this condition, or heel pads and inserts.

That said, if you know for sure that you have plantar fasciitis, you may visit https://www.tetonfootandankle.com/surgical-option-plantar-fasciitis to learn more about this specific condition.

Change Your Shoes

If the shoes that you use every day no longer feel comfortable for you, then, you might have to buy new ones. It may seem like an expensive management option, but it does help. Shoes are an investment as these not only enhance your looks and personal style, but can immensely help you in navigating your daily life with ease and convenience. Especially when you’re walking or standing for extended periods of time at work, your shoes should fit your feet well and comfortably.

Apply Moist Heat

Another means of managing your foot problems at home is by employing moist heat on the affected area. When your foot aches, sometimes, this can be due to overstressed muscles, especially after walking, standing, or working the whole day.

One of the best remedies you can take advantage of is a foot bath, also by applying moist heat to the affected area. This is recommended not just for aesthetic purposes, such as if you’ve got dry skin, but also to help you manage foot pain. Here, all you need to do is to soak your foot in the warm bath for ten minutes. For an added soothing effect, if you have Epsom salt, you may want to add this in, too.

For swollen feet, in addition to the procedure above, you can also use cold water, instead of hot. Then, elevate your feet for half an hour after.

Don’t Be Overly Dependent On Steroids

As you try to manage and live with your foot problems, you may also be tempted to be overly dependent on steroids. Unfortunately, this can be a trap. While it may help manage the pain, it’s not actually treating the underlying problem of your foot pain. Also, excessive use of steroids can also be harmful.

Hence, before you rely on the magic that steroids bring and use it every time you experience pain, you may want to go for other means of pain management instead.

Stretch Your Feet

Foot problems may also stem from inactivity, such as sitting down the entire day, as this could mean that your feet may be lacking the exercise and movement that it needs. If this is the case, an excellent way to control the pain is to stretch your feet. In doing so, you’re able to counteract the tightness of your feet.

First, you may want to start with a good foot soak. Then, once this is done, sit in a comfortable position and stretch out your ankle and toe joints.

Conclusion

Your feet are two of the most important parts of your body. After all, they are the ones that take you through your entire day. Your feet serve as your ultimate partner wherever you go, and whatever it is you have planned to do for the day. However, certain foot issues may cause you throbbing pain and discomfort. The good news, however, is that there are now so many ways to manage better and treat your foot problems. You just need to take heed of the techniques enumerated above.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments