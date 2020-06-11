5 tips for getting the most out of your team
Every business owner will want to get the most out of their team, but this is challenging because it is inevitable that there will be dips in productivity, problems that arise and challenges to overcome when you have a large group of people working together. A business owner must understand that you cannot expect everyone to perform to the best of their abilities every single day. Still, there are a few steps that you can take, which will help you to get the most out of your team while also creating a positive workplace environment which everyone can benefit from.
Goal Setting
One of the most effective ways to get more out of your team is through goal setting. You should be setting individual, team, and department goals in both the short and long term and making sure that these goals are challenging yet achievable. You should also celebrate when these goals are achieved and help in any way you can to help people achieve their goals.
Remote & Flexible Working
It might seem best if you have everyone in the office at the same time each day, but there is a reason that remote and flexible working has been such a big trend in recent times (and recently accelerated due to the pandemic). Remote and flexible working can improve productivity, morale, and work-life balance for staff, plus from a business standpoint, it can also reduce costs and allow you to recruit staff regardless of their geographical position.
Support & Feedback
A good boss will always make themselves available to provide support and give feedback. It is difficult for employees to know where they stand if there is not much communication so this needs to be a priority, but at the same time, you need to make sure that you are not micromanaging which can have the opposite effect.
People Analytics
A smart way to get an insight into how employees feel without micromanaging is to use people analytics in the form of surveys from places like inpulse.com. This allows you to get an understanding of how staff feel and if there are any issues are arising so that you can take action to improve the employee experience, keep morale high and show that you care about their wellbeing.
Create A Comfortable Work Environment
The environment that you create for staff will have a significant impact on performance, morale, wellbeing, communication, and other vital areas.
Here are a few basic steps for creating the right work environment for your team:
- Open plan space
- Maximizing natural light
- Comfortable chairs
- Ergonomic equipment
- Office plants
- Comfortable temperature
- Intelligent layout with clear walkways
- Collaborative spaces
- Relaxing break room
Combine these tips, and you should notice a significant improvement in employee performance and gradually improve the workplace atmosphere. It is an area that needs constant attention, and there are sure to be dips, but knowing how to get the most out of your team will help the business in many different ways and help you to get out of these dips quickly.
