5 tips every yoga instructor should follow

At first, being a yoga teacher may seem like an easy task, but soon you’ll learn that this job comes with a lot of responsibility. Teaching yoga goes beyond teaching the different poses. It’s all about transforming the lives of your students and introducing them to a more peaceful and enjoyable world.

Yoga is more than just a physical practice. It’s a lifestyle that connects practitioners to their inner selves. For many, yoga serves as the medium through which to attain peace and calm. And to teach yoga successfully, every instructor should understand the unique needs of their students and teachers in a way that best connects with them.

1. Create the perfect balance

Before you step foot into the yoga classroom, your goal should be to foster the perfect balance emotionally, physically, and mentally. This is the key to turning yourself into a teacher whom students can rely on week after week. Remember that finding balance isn’t limited to the mat. You should strive to attain balance in the aspects of your life outside your asana practice. Emotional, physical, and mental balance helps you remain confident and capable of creating the necessary connection with yourself and others.

2. Demonstrate and explain the poses

For beginners, the different yoga poses may seem random. It’s your job to demonstrate how to execute each pose correctly while explaining to your students the purpose behind each pose. This includes the corresponding breathwork, the anatomical breakdown of the body, as well as the message each pose delivers. Yandara, one of the leading yoga teacher training centers in the world, ensures that all of their trainees learn this invaluable lesson from the early stages of their yoga education. It forms the foundation upon which advanced lessons will be mastered by them and their future students.

3. Master the art of breathing

When talking about yoga, people tend to think about the asanas. But as a yoga instructor, you should remind your students that the most important aspect of yoga is proper breathing. It’s always fascinating to see the awe in the faces of students as soon as they learn how to bring their conscious awareness to their breath. Mindful breathing activates an internal change that brings balance to both the mind and body. No meditation or asana session is complete without incorporating Pranayama, the art of conscious breathing.

4. Design your class with your students in mind

Even if you’ve been teaching yoga for quite some time, it’s inevitable for certain types of students to walk into your class. There may be a pregnant woman, a person with arm or leg injuries, or a complete yoga beginner. It’s best to stay prepared for these unexpected circumstances. You should understand that your usual way of teaching yoga may not cater to the needs of some students, and you can’t expect them to make the adjustments. Your class should be designed around your students, and this requires continuous workshops and education programs.

5. Communicate effectively

Every yoga teacher should be an excellent communicator. This involves speaking audibly to ensure that everyone hears what you’re saying and enunciating your words, so your explanations are understood. But remember that communicating with your students shouldn’t stop after your class ends. Take the time to reach out to them, especially those who you think struggle with some poses or suffer from certain health conditions.

