5 things you need to know about CBD

Medical marijuana has been catapulted into the spotlight in recent years because of its medical benefits. People use medical marijuana for many reasons and the most common of those is to relieve pain. If you are someone who does not want to consume pharmaceuticals because of the side effects and potential for addiction, CBD can be used effectively as a replacement. Besides pain, medical marijuana is used to treat anxiety, PTSD, nausea from chemotherapy, and many other health conditions. Many people are still blinded by the stigma attached to cannabis which keeps them away from this holistic form of healing however, CBD has become a great healing alternative and has proven to provide many benefits. If you’re interested in learning more, keep reading.

Children and pets can use it

It might be surprising to learn that CBD is actually safe to administer to children and animals. There are no psychoactive effects induced when consuming CBD so your child or pet will not experience a high, however, there are many health benefits that CBD can deliver to people of all ages as well as animals. If your child suffers from epilepsy, autism, anxiety, or ADHD, CBD can be used to naturally treat these conditions. Regarding pets, studies have revealed that CBD can be used to reduce anxiety in pets as well as seizures, pain, and inflammation in dogs as well as improve skin conditions. The most common method of administration is through the use of CBD oils which is the most practical for children and pets.

There are many ways to consume it

You will find there are many ways to consume CBD. Regardless of your individual needs, you will find a method to suit you. The most popular consumption methods include:

Inhalation: This involves smoking a joint or a blunt which is the act of burning dry herbs to produce combustion. Another method of inhalation is vaping which is the use of a dry herb vaporizer to consume marijuana. Vaping does not produce combustion and the effects are more potent and flavorful. Water filtration devices: This involves the use of bongs and dab rigs which are handheld devices used to consume. Bongs are filled with water, which cools the smoke before it reaches your lungs. Some of the best glass bongs available are found at Molino Glass. While these bongs create smoke, dab rigs create vapor. Edibles: edibles are food and drink products that contain marijuana and when consumed, produce extremely intense and potent effects. Tinctures: This is dry marijuana dissolved in alcohol to form a liquid that you consume sublingually. Topicals: This is lotion, cream, balms, oils, and sprays that contain cannabis, and to consume, apply to the desired area on your skin for targeted healing.

Inhalation is by far the most commonly used consumption method.

It can be used to treat many things

CBD is famous for the ocean of ailments that it can treat. Some of the conditions CBD can treat include:

Pain: CBD is famous for its pain-relieving properties as well as its anti-inflammatory properties. It does this by interacting with your brain’s neurotransmitters. Skin conditions: CBD can be used to treat acne, eczema, and psoriasis because it contains anti-inflammatory and soothing properties as well as antioxidants which help improve the appearance and texture of the skin. Anxiety and depression: CBD releases serotonin as well as regulates mood which helps fight anxiety and depression.

It can have negative effects with certain drugs

You must refrain from using CBD while also using other prescription medications because you can experience side effects that include drowsiness, light-headedness, diarrhea, dry mouth, nausea as well as more severe side effects such as damage to your liver. Benzodiazepines such as Valium and Xanax, antidepressants, and antibiotics are examples of medication to not mix with CBD. The effects can be dangerous.

CBD products are technically federally illegal

CBD is considered illegal on a federal level because it is classed as a schedule 1 substance which means that it is perceived to potentially be addictive. However, according to the Farm Bill of 2018, CBD can be produced, purchased, and used if certain conditions are met and for CBD to be legal on a federal level, it must be hemp-derived and contain nothing more than 0.3% THC.

Story by William Smith

