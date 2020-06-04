5 things you must do after a car accident

Published Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020, 8:22 am

Large number of road accidents occur across the United States every year, and San Diego County is no exception. According to personal injury lawyer Brad Nakase, the most common reasons behind car accidents:

Use of Phone During Driving

Driving Under Influence

Wrong Turning

Unsafe Lane Change

Distracted Driving

If any of the following factors led to an accident and harmed you or a loved one in California, you should immediately search for the best car accident lawyer to help you get compensation. It is important to note that if a semi truck was involved in a collision, search lawyer for truck accident on Google.

Common Types of Injuries from Car Accidents

Road accidents can cause injuries that might not seem serious at the time but could prove incredibly debilitating later on. According to a car accident attorney San Diego, despite all the safety measures, even a minor car crash can cause serious damage. Some common injuries include:

Burns Bruises, Cuts, and Lacerations Head Injuries Broken Bones Neck Injuries Back Injuries Chest Injuries Loss of Limbs Death

In some cases, even minor injuries could incapacitate you financially. An experienced car accident attorney may help you secure compensation for all past, present and future medical expenses resulting from a car crash. We have qualified team of lawyers who have proven experience of handling accidents involving all type of injuries listed above.

Steps in a Car Accident Lawsuit

Draft and file a petition: The process of a lawsuit in court starts with the filing a petition/legal complaint. It generally consists of the key details of what happened, the damages caused as a result, and a legal basis for a court trial. The process of a lawsuit officially begins upon filing of the complaint.

The process of a lawsuit in court starts with the filing a petition/legal complaint. It generally consists of the key details of what happened, the damages caused as a result, and a legal basis for a court trial. The process of a lawsuit officially begins upon filing of the complaint. Serve complaint to the other party (driver): In US court trials, the defendant has a legal right to know what charges have been filed against him. This provides them an opportunity to defend their position before the court. The plaintiffs are therefore required to serve the defendants a copy of their complaint, along with the court summons – if necessary. The plaintiff has 30 days from the filing of his petition to serve a complaint to the defendant.

In US court trials, the defendant has a legal right to know what charges have been filed against him. This provides them an opportunity to defend their position before the court. The plaintiffs are therefore required to serve the defendants a copy of their complaint, along with the court summons – if necessary. The plaintiff has 30 days from the filing of his petition to serve a complaint to the defendant. The defendant files an answer: After serving of complaint by the plaintiff, the defendant is required to respond to it. They can either admit the allegations and enter into a settlement or deny the claims of the plaintiff and proceed to court trial.

After serving of complaint by the plaintiff, the defendant is required to respond to it. They can either admit the allegations and enter into a settlement or deny the claims of the plaintiff and proceed to court trial. Engage in discovery process: In this process all the involved parties exchange information relevant to the case. This is done to make sure that each side could know all important facts plan their cases accordingly. The discovery process includes gathering of information and evidence, building arguments, making depositions etc. to gain a valuable leg-up on the court trial.

In this process all the involved parties exchange information relevant to the case. This is done to make sure that each side could know all important facts plan their cases accordingly. The discovery process includes gathering of information and evidence, building arguments, making depositions etc. to gain a valuable leg-up on the court trial. Trial opening: This is the stage when each side may formally present their case in the court. This process may involve opening statements, evidence presentation, and cross-examinations.

A plaintiff is not legally required to hire a lawyer to file a lawsuit. However, if you are involved in a serious car collision, or decide to take on a large insurance company, it is highly advisable that you consult an experienced car accident attorney.

During the trial process, one has the right to settle at any time. You may end the case early if you accept an offer made by the other party.

If you decide to accept an insurance settlement, or file a personal injury suit or car accident claim, taking counsel of an experienced accident lawyer is always recommended. Before going down any of these roads, contact Nakase Law Firm in San Diego to explore your options for maximum amount of recovery.

What Damages I Can Recover?

If you are looking to settle with an insurance company or want to take your case to court, in any case, you have the legal right to pursue different kinds of compensation or damages. In fact, any out-of-pocket expenditures incurred because of the accident may be fair game. These may include:

Property: This includes any damage to the car you were driving, be it your own vehicle or a rented one, and any other associated costs.

This includes any damage to the car you were driving, be it your own vehicle or a rented one, and any other associated costs. Medical expenses: This includes hospital and emergency services bills, rehabilitation costs, expense incurred on any equipment necessary for you to function as normally as possible.

This includes hospital and emergency services bills, rehabilitation costs, expense incurred on any equipment necessary for you to function as normally as possible. Lost wages. This includes any potential salary or wage lost caused by the accident. If you were unable to attend your job or work because of injury or loss of your vehicle, you may be entitled to compensation for the money you would have otherwise made.

This includes any potential salary or wage lost caused by the accident. If you were unable to attend your job or work because of injury or loss of your vehicle, you may be entitled to compensation for the money you would have otherwise made. Lost earning potential: If a serious accident results in a permanent or long-term injury affecting your ability to perform or work, you may be entitled to compensation for future wages i.e. the wages you may have been able to earn had you not been harmed. But, calculating lost earning potential is a complex process and it often necessitates consulting an accountant or financial expert to calculate a proper course of compensation.

If a serious accident results in a permanent or long-term injury affecting your ability to perform or work, you may be entitled to compensation for future wages i.e. the wages you may have been able to earn had you not been harmed. But, calculating lost earning potential is a complex process and it often necessitates consulting an accountant or financial expert to calculate a proper course of compensation. Legal fees: You can also pursue any legal fees stemming from the car accident.

A car accident attorney will have the knowledge required to pursue the maximum amount of recovery. Moreover, some law firms have accountants on retainer for calculating complicated processes such as lost earning potential. So, hiring an expert lawyer or law firm enables you to get the ideal compensation.

