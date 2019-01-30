5 things to keep in mind before buying CBD oil

You may have heard about CBD and how beneficial it has been for others. You may have seen it being sold at your local whole foods store. CBD has gradually made it to the forefront of our consciousness and now people all around the globe are experimenting.

CBD is an abbreviation used for Cannabidiol, a cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp. This cannabinoid has been credited with reductions in anxiety, pain relief, improved sleep and improved wellbeing.

Before it was isolated as a standalone cannabinoid, all around the globe and throughout history, made use of CBD for thousands of years to treat different types of pain and ailments.

After its prohibition, the Western medical industry started to study cannabis again and CBD was found to be one of the main cannabinoids in the cannabis plant along with THC. There are around 400 other cannabinoids present in the plant.

There are 5 key things that you should take into account before buying CBD oil:

1. How pure is it?

Cannabis is a known bio-accumulator, a plant that absorbs a great deal from its environment, therefore the quality of its soil, air and water are essential. When consuming CBD oil that is not organic, you may also be taking unnecessary toxins from artificial fertilisers, pesticides and heavy metals that may do more harm than good to your health.

To avoid this, it is imperative that you opt for a product which is tested and 100% verified not only at the laboratory of the manufacturer but also by a reputed 3rd party lab which is not affiliated with the product manufacturer. This authentication gives you peace of mind, ensuring a CBD oil that is clean and not going to cause other health problems.

Accredited laboratories should test to make sure that the CBD is free of:

Fungi and bacteria

Residual solvents

Heavy metals

Pesticides

This is the only way to ensure quality, safety and potency of the CBD oil. Any third-party accredited laboratory should be an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified laboratory to be considered trustworthy. An organic certification provides the ultimate peace of mind, because it means the entire production line from seed to shelf has been monitored and certified pure.

2. How was it extracted?

The extraction of CBD oil from the hemp plant can be a complex process. It is in no way similar to extracting juice from fruits but instead an extremely complicated process to assure the potency and quality of the CBD oil.

Manufacturers extracting the CBD oil from hemp plant use different methods such as CO2 extraction which is considered the gold standard of modern extraction. Extracting CBD oil under high pressure and low temperature using carbon dioxide (CO2 extraction) preserves the integrity of the plant and also helps prevents the oil from being contaminated by toxins and other harmful substances.

To maximise profits, some manufacturers employ simpler techniques to obtain CBD oil, mainly using harsh solvents like butane, propane and ethanol which can leave toxic chemicals in the oil. CO2 extraction is considered a lot safer compared to other available options, though it is more time-consuming and expensive.

Benefits of CO2 Extraction:

Ensures superior quality

Uses no harsh chemical solvents

Free of ethanol, propane, and butane

Keeps the integrity of the plant

3. How much CBD content is there?

Unethical manufacturers looking to maximise profit margins, may ‘water down’ CBD extracts to make users think that they are getting a lot more for paying less. It is crucial for you enquire about the actual CBD content in any product that you intend to purchase. This needs to be clearly stated on the label and product description.

It is easy to compare the CBD concentration levels of different products by looking at the CBD content in mg and total volume of the product in ml. CBD contents may vary in different CBD products, but a good-quality product would normally have at least 300mg of CBD in a 10ml concentrate or up to 10000mg in 100ml.

Some other CBD oil products also specify the content concentration as percentages as well, such as 4%, 12% or 20% of CBD. Look for a way to translate these to total mg of CBD so that you can compare them against other products.

4. Which CBD is better for you?

There are several types of CBD products, these include oils, vapes, tinctures and edibles. The delivery method of CBD varies from the type of product you choose, what you want to use it for and their bioavailability.

Bioavailability is basically the percentage of the substance that is to be absorbed into the bloodstream after it has been consumed and the rate at which it will be absorbed. Knowing about the bioavailability of different CBD products allows you to suit them to your health and wellness goals.

Bioavailability is usually measured against intravenous administration, which results in 100% of the CBD products being actively available. Although different studies may not agree about the different levels of bioavailability of CBD dependent on the method of ingestion, for the most part, the bioavailability of CBD products fall into a standard range.

5. How expensive is it?

When you plan on buying CBD oil, always remember cheaper may not be better, as the production of superior CBD oil is expensive. CO2 extraction requires very expensive machinery and a high level of expertise compared to other chemical extraction processes. On the other hand, some expensive CBD oils are not of the best quality, so it is up to you to decide by considering all the other factors listed above.

All in all, it is vital that you ask these 5 vital questions before you opt for any CBD oil. Make sure the product is:

Organically grown

Extracted using the CO2 technique

Offers substantial CBD content

Tested and verified using 3 rd party labs

party labs Manufacturers follow best practice

Keeping these in mind and you’re ready to purchase a good quality CBD oil.