5 things to consider when entering sober living

Sobriety can seem impossible, but it does not have to be impossible. Sober living programs serve as excellent support in helping you reach your goals. If sobriety is something you need or want, consider entering a sober living program. Venice Beach sober living offers various services to help you determine what you need. There are many things to consider before entering sober living.

Where do you begin?

It can feel very overwhelming trying to decide where you should go, who you should turn to, and what you need. Let’s take it one step at a time. There are many sober living programs all over the world. It’s important to consider the location. If you can narrow down where you’d like your program to be, geographically, then you can begin to examine other aspects of sober living. Perhaps it’s important to you that your sober living community is far away from where you live. Maybe it’s easier if it’s in your state. Whatever your desire is, narrowing the location down is a great place to start.

There can also be sober living programs with particular views. Some things to consider:

Maybe you want your sober living program to be by the beach. A great example of this is Venice Beach sober living.

Another location to consider is sober living programs out west, either in the desert or mountains.

The east coast also has mountain sober living retreats.

Narrowing down the kind of environment you wish to be in and the location you want to go can help you break down the other considerations to make with sober living.

Why are you doing this?

Another concept to consider before entering a sober living program is connecting with your reason for seeking out a program that supports sobriety. If you believe you would benefit from a sober living program, consider asking yourself why it is what you need. Connecting with the purpose behind your decision can help you remain motivated to see it through. Whatever your reason may be, it could be a foundational motivator for you to remember why you started the journey.

What do you need?

Like many things in life, it is important to consider what you need out of a sober living program. For example, Venice Beach sober living has many methods offered to support you on your path to sober living.

Program methods

There are specific types of therapeutic approaches and interventions that work better for certain people.

Therapeutic approaches to consider:

Psychological transformation: provides clinical therapy to address the life experiences and mental health component to sobriety.

Relational transformation supports the participants by creating a community with similar goals and experiences.

Physical transformation: a program that addresses the physical wellbeing of its participants.

Lifestyle transformation: a routine and schedule that provides order to the participants, which reinforces healthy habits.

Perhaps all of these approaches sound good to you. Maybe you even need each and every one of them. Regardless, examining the techniques offered at a sober living program is crucial in deciding whether it will work for you. Venice Beach sober living, for example, offers every therapeutic approach listed above.

What works for you?

It’s important to know yourself well. This is not a requirement before entering into sober living, but it can certainly help you make a choice when considering a sober living program. Understanding your self-care routine, what helps you relax, and how you best connect with yourself are all important things to know. There are many other types of interventions and activities offered at sober living programs that can help you discover these things and incorporate them into your life. Additionally, specific types of therapies might be better suited for you than others. It is important to know about all of your options.

Other activities and interventions offered

Some activities and interventions that Venice Beach sober living offers are:

Music therapy

EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing)

Art and writing

Yoga

Meditation

Dance

Exercise

Massage

And more

These are some excellent support programs within a sober living program that could be beneficial to you. Make sure to look at all your options to decide what is the best fit for you.

Change is possible

Lastly, it is important to understand that change is possible. It may not be the easiest journey, but sober living can help you on your path to sobriety. Believing in yourself is a foundational step in making a life change like this. Consider that it is possible for you, too.

Story by Jacob Maslow

