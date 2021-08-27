5 things a landlord should do while a tenant moves in

Are you a landlord that has just fulfilled their first vacancy with a new tenant? Are you looking to establish better relationships with tenants right from the start? If you answered ‘yes’ to these questions, keep reading.

We will be diving into the 5 things that a landlord should do while a tenant moves into one of their rental properties. As someone who may be focusing on one or multiple rental properties, you always want to make sure that your relationship with your tenants are always on good terms.

While you are always looking out for your property, it’s always a good idea to look out for your tenants to an extent, and ensure that their first weeks and months in your property go smoothly.

Let’s take a look at the things you should do as a landlord when you have tenants moving in:

1. Remind your tenants about rental insurance

As a landlord, you are not responsible for any lost or damaged belongings of the tenant – this is why many landlords choose to make renter insurance imperative or, in the very least, strongly urge new tenants to take out a policy.

When something happens, your tenants will have peace of mind knowing that things can and will be replaced with the right coverage. This way, they cover their bases. On top of that, they won’t have any trouble repairing or replacing any damaged belongings.

Yes, while it will be a sudden expense on their part, you are helping them soften the blow by suggesting them insurance while they are renting your property – and ensure that they understand who holds responsibility in worst case scenarios.

2. Make them feel welcome

A good landlord is someone who wants to make their tenants feel right at home. So make them feel welcome. You can go the extra mile and put together a nice little welcome package. Nothing too cheap or expensive.

This package can consist of cleaning products, batteries for smoke alarms or flashlights, a first aid kit, and some other essentials they may need. Your tenant is just moving into a place that they will likely call home for the long term. What better way to make a first impression than providing them with some much needed supplies and information?

3. Go over the lease agreement one more time

While both you and the tenant have gone through the lease agreement on the day of signing, it is important to go over it again in case the tenant may have questions. Remind them what the terms are and ask them if they have questions regarding the agreement. It’s good to have a reminder so they can be aware of what the agreement covers, what the tenant and landlord are responsible for, and more.

Also, this would be a good time to discuss what the tenant and the landlord is responsible for in terms of damage. Like renters, you also have your property insurance that will cover the damages that can occur. These include weather-related damage and other incidents that are beyond yours and the tenant’s control.

4. Exchange contact information

Communication is key. Especially when you want to keep in touch with your tenants regularly. Be sure to exchange contact information with your tenants. Give them more than one way to contact you so that you leave the lines of communication open.

Tenants must be able to let the landlord know about things such as damage to the property, need for repairs or maintenance, and so on. The landlord will take care of the issue as soon as possible. It doesn’t matter if it’s 2PM or 2AM, communication is a must when something happens.

5. Inspect the property one last time

Before the tenant moves in, you want to make sure the property is in good condition. Check the door and window locks to ensure that your tenants will be safe. Make sure the plumbing, heating, and everything in between is in good working order.

Things can happen due to you overlooking a couple of things. Don’t let that become an issue. If something appears to be malfunctioning or damaged, have it repaired as soon as possible.

As a landlord, taking on a new tenant represents a busy time – particularly if you are handling it on your own. While it is important to sort the most pragmatic things first, there is plenty to be done to ensure that you and your new tenants are able to begin on the right foot.