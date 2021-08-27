5 telltale signs you need a hearing test

Published Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, 1:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

How often should you have your ears checked? This is a question you’ve likely pondered on a few times. However, if you’re like most people, you haven’t to an ear specialist unless you had a problem.

Hearing tests are vital to diagnosing hearing loss and impairment. Unfortunately, many people wait until it’s too late.

The unfortunate bit about hearing loss is there’s often little you can do if the condition has advanced. Regular ear checkups help determine the health status of your ears. If most hearing problems are caught early on, there are various remedial options.

As such, the sooner you visit your ENT specialist, the easier and more options you can get to treat the condition.

Hearing loss is one of the worrying fields as more people are expected to suffer from some degree of hearing impairment. With noise pollution on the rise, more people are exposed to unhealthy levels of sound, which could end up ruining the ear. Lifestyle choices can also lead to hearing impairment.

For instance, if you’re always blasting your earphones, you stand a greater risk of developing hearing problems.

How to tell you’re developing hearing loss

Without a reference point or knowing what to look out for, countless people develop gradual hearing loss. Only when it’s too late, do most seek medical intervention. How, though, can you tell you’re developing hearing loss? Here are various prominent signs your hearing could be on a decline;

1. It has been a while since your last ear assessment

The question, ‘how often should you get your ears checked?’ is a broad one. There are countless variables to consider. Some of these include your age, predisposition to hearing loss, general motor skills, and general health wellbeing. However, even for the healthiest of people, the general rule is to get a hearing exam at least once every three years.

So, if you haven’t had your ears checked in a while, it’s time to book an appointment with your audiologist. Fortunately, today you can get online hearing tests done at your convenience.

Diligent monitoring and early detection are the best tools to fight hearing loss. When identified early, most ear infections can be successfully treated. Diagnosing hearing loss in good time can also improve long-term management of the ear and delay any irreversible damage.

While some age groups are more prone to developing hearing loss, no one should be exempt from regular ear checkups. In fact, the earlier the detection, the better your chances are of fighting hearing loss.

If there are no ear clinics near you, you can consult with your general physician or get an online hearing test. Moreover, the lack of hearing clinics in your region may prompt you to become a hearing aid provider within your locale.

2. You have a history of prolonged noise exposure

Noise pollution and exposure is amongst the leading causes of hearing impairment. If your work environment requires you to be around noise for long, getting your ears examined can help avoid early-onset deafness.

You should also consider visiting an ENT specialist if your hobbies involve being in or around loud objects. These may include hobbies like shooting or attending concerts.

The audiologist can determine if the hearing loss is temporary or gradual and permanent through the hearing exam. From the hearing test, an expert can then advise you on the best cause of action. If you’re required to wear hearing aids, getting them early can help mitigate total hearing loss.

3. Your family has a history of hearing loss

Hearing problems can sometimes be familiar. While this isn’t always the case, if you have a close relative with hearing problems, it may indicate a developing inability to hear. With an ear exam, you can cease any worrying as the test will determine any gradual hearing loss.

Additionally, as previously mentioned, early detection can help improve your chances of managing or even treating the condition. The audiologist may also advise on best ear care practices to keep your hearing sharp.

4. You are over 55 years

As you age, you become more susceptible to hearing loss. First, you’ll likely lose the ability to hear certain pitched noises. However, without proper treatment, and as time goes, the situation could worsen and leave you with a permanent hearing disorder.

The World Health Organization notes over 2.5 billion people could be suffering from hearing loss by 2050. A majority of those affected are people aged 55 and over. To avoid being one among the hearing loss group, it’s important to get your hearing ability regularly checked.

5. You’ve been diagnosed with diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects blood circulation, especially in the extremities like your toes and fingers. The cochlea, which is best described as your hearing organ, relies on a steady blood supply.

If you have been diagnosed with diabetes, you stand a greater risk of developing hearing loss from an instable supply of blood to the cochlea.

Patients with diabetes are required to see an ENT specialist more often. These checkups are designed to monitor the effective inner workings of the ear. While your general practitioner will refer you to an audiologist, you shouldn’t shy away from asking any related questions.

Hearing loss can greatly affect the quality of your life. Avoid hearing problems with regular ENT checkups and proper ear maintenance. Whether you opt for an online hearing test or a physical one, getting the procedure done is paramount to your hearing and health.

Story by Sami Abdel