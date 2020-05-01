5 sure-fire tips to monetize a blog that attracts less than 1,000 visitors per day

Without a glimmer of doubt, starting a blog is certainly one of the most lucrative businesses you can do online today. In short, there is money in blogging!

And if I’m to take an educated guess, I’d say that the money-making potential of blogging is one of the many factors that inspired you to create that blog of yours.

But if I may ask you, how’s that blog of yours coming along?

If you were to place a marker on the number of users visiting your blog per day, what would it be? A few hundred, up to a thousand, or less than ten? If you fall into the not-too-many-visitors category, you need not feel too bad. You just need to continue working on expanding your reach and growing your readership base.

Meanwhile, did you know that even with your not-so-enviable number of visitors, you can still monetize your blog?

Yes, you can!

And I don’t mean monetizing your blog through common strategies like affiliate marketing, paid ads, or Google Adsense because most of those require you to have a lot of visitors on your blog before you can start earning enough.

But how can I monetize my blog without doing any of those? You may wonder. Well, you can find that out in the next eight tips below.

Become a life, personal, or business coach

It doesn’t matter what niche your blog is in; it has certainly got to affect people in one of these three ways: life, personal, or business. Now, if you’re looking for a way to start making money from blogging, despite the meager number of visitors you attract daily, then you may look to become a coach.

Usually, a blog is supposed to provide solutions to the pain-points of its visitors. And most blogs do this via textual and visual content. But did you know that there are some of your visitors, who, after consuming some pieces on your blog, desire direct access to products and expertise?

These kinds of visitors are called “motivated visitors.” It doesn’t matter what your experience with blogging is or how long your blog has been existing for – offering a coaching service to motivated clients can fetch you money.

Inevitably, your visitors will face challenges in life. And when they come to your blog, they do so because they found a piece of content that can help them at that moment in time. Now, if you offer a coaching service on your blog, these motivated visitors will not only consume a few pieces on your blog, but they will also get direct access to you, a coach, and pay you in the process.

A lot of bloggers I know today started out as online life, personal, or business coaches. Initially, they struggled to attract visitors to their blogs but overcame the hurdle by reaching out through social media.

Become a freelance blogger

Oh, and of course, you can make money from blogging by becoming an in-demand freelance blogger. This way, you won’t be depending on the number of visitors you attract daily to make money. Instead, you will be cooperating directly with brands, agencies, and corporate bodies.

In case you haven’t noticed, both small and big brands, these days, are desperately looking for bloggers with relevant skillsets such as WordPress, SEO, social media, and persuasive skills.

I know you probably think there are lots of freelancers out there with these skills. Yes, there are, no doubt. There are freelance writers, freelance SEO specialist, and freelance social media managers. But to find all of these skills in one freelancer? That’s a tough one.

But as a blogger, all of these are what you do on a day-to-day basis to improve your blog status on search engines, grow your audience base, and expand your reach, right? Yes, they are! In fact, not only would you have the best WordPress blogging tips at your fingertips, but you would also know those social media strategies that would work and those that wouldn’t.

Furthermore, as a blogger, you also have the added advantage of being able to understand the audience of a particular brand, and then create content that will spur them into action.

To become a freelance blogger, you can register as an agency on major freelancing websites, such as Problogger, and make yourself known as an in-demand freelance blogger and not just an ordinary freelancer. Alternatively, you can incorporate in your blog the option to hire you as a freelance blogger.

Make and sell courses online

Another profitable tactic to monetize a blog that generates fewer than 1,000 visitors per day is to create and sell courses online. Do you run a blog about lifestyle? Sell courses that teach people how to address an imminent or prevailing challenge in the industry. Or perhaps your blog is about gambling? Then you can create and sell courses that introduce newbies to direct gambling options.

Please note that these are just examples, but which can be tailored to suit your niche. Remember, you don’t need to be an expert blogger to create an awesome course. You just need to study the few readers you’ve been attracting, find out what they really want, and create a course from there. Once the course addresses and solves a major problem of theirs, they will buy it.

Make money from private label rights (PLRs)

First of all, let’s first define what PLRs are. PLR products are pre-written content that you can claim as your own without incurring any legal action. As a blogger, all you have to do is leverage other people’s products and use it to create your own products even though you didn’t have any sound knowledge in that field. For example, you can use PLR articles to write a Kindle book related to “plastic surgery,” even if you didn’t study anything related to Medicine and Surgery in school. You can then sell this book on your blog. Alternatively, you can also use PLR content to generate content for your blog.

Note, the beauty of PLR products is that they save you the stress of creating products or content from scratch. But when evaluating PLR products, look for these three factors:

Recently developed

Written by a reputable author

Published in limited circulation

Launch a virtual summit

In case you haven’t heard, virtual summits are starting to grow in popularity these days, and many bloggers – including those with a meager number of readers – are now starting to use them to make money.

Bloggers are also using these summits to link up with influencers and build long-lasting relationships. Influencers are known to bring engagement, expansion of reach, and credibility.

But what exactly are virtual summits, you may wonder? Virtual summits are typically video interviews of 20 or more experts (other bloggers, influencers, and industry experts) on a given topic, which viewers opt-in to watch. Usually, viewers are allowed to watch for a given period of time, such as 24 to 72 hours. But once the allowed time elapses, subscribers are required to purchase an “all-access pass” for unlimited viewing later.

With these summits, you’ll not only grow your audience reach, but you’ll also make so much money, provided you have a product to sell at the backend. Usually, the experts you invite to your virtual summits on your blog will bring their viewers with them (many of them who want their audience to catch them live will have told their audience about the summit). And provided you’ve chosen a very good topic to discuss, you can persuade viewers into subscribing to your email list at the end, buying your product, or subscribing to your virtual summit channel so that they can get the all-access pass to unlimited viewing.

