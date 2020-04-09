5 simple ways to improve your mood throughout the day

It’s never been more important to look after your mental and physical well-being than right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of modern life. And it has affected millions of people in different ways. Even if you never get infected, the impact of the coronavirus can have a serious, negative impact on your health and disposition. Thankfully, these five tips will help you keep your spirits high throughout the day.

Exercise

Just because you can’t go to the gym or to a yoga class, it doesn’t mean that you can’t exercise. In fact, it’s imperative to maintain a healthy fitness routine despite quarantine. It’s still okay to go for a run or walk outside of your home –– provided you maintain social distancing best practices at the same time. Consider also signing up for a virtual class to connect with others while you work out.

Try Something New

Maybe you’ve always wanted to learn how to speak conversational French. Or maybe you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to try out a supplement like organic kratom powder. If so, then know that trying new things can help you stay engaged and motivated when you’re feeling low. Picking up a new hobby is a great way to spend your free time.

Call up a Friend

It doesn’t take much effort to call up a friend or family member and spend a few minutes catching up with them. The reality is that everyone is struggling right now with social distancing measures. So don’t be afraid to reach out to people who matter to you. Just checking in to say “hi” could make someone’s day!

Give What You Can

If you’re lucky enough to have a full-time job and enough resources to comfortably support yourself and your family, then consider donating some cash to organizations that desperately need funding. Doing something that will help others is one of the best ways to start feeling better yourself. Remember, even a few dollars can make a huge difference for a person in need.

Unplug

Right now, the world is a scary place. As such, social media, news stations, and other media outlets are full of bad or worrying news. Sadly, that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. While it is critical to stay informed, there’s also a benefit to learning to unplug for a while. Turning off your phone, turning off the TV, and engaging in a non-electronics related activity can help you reduce stress and anxiety in this trying time.

