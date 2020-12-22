5 signs you’re in need of home brick restoration

Bricks are a highly durable material for both residential and commercial buildings, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have to invest in brick maintenance or restoration. Over time, brick walls, chimneys, and porches can begin to crack and show other signs of damage. The best tactic to counteract brick damage is to evaluate your bricks and look for weaknesses. That said, there could always be unseen structural or foundational damage, in which case you’ll need to call in experts like Brickworks Property Restoration. In any case, let’s look at 5 signs you’re in need of home brick restoration so that you can take care of the problem before it gets out of hand.

Bulging bricks

If bricks on the exterior of your home appear to “bulge” inward or outward, this could be a sign that they need to be repaired. Also known as “bowed bricks,” bulging bricks are often caused by moisture seeping into the brickwork. Typically, the water isn’t affecting the bricks directly, but the concrete or wood supporting the bricks.

Compacted bricks

Generally, you should be able to see the mortar distinction between each brick. If the bricks appear misshapen or pushed too closely together, this could be a sign that your brickwork is not structurally sound. It can also lead to openings in the exterior, which allow water to enter and cause further damage.

Vertical cracks

Fortunately, vertical cracks are not as worrisome as horizontal or diagonal cracks, which can greatly impede the integrity of your wall, chimney, or porch. However, vertical cracks detract from the beauty of your home and provide an easy entry point for moisture. As a result, vertical cracks should be addressed and repaired as quickly as possible to avoid water damage.

Spalling

Spalling is the common issue of the bricks getting chipped. While this is typically an aesthetic issue, it can lead to more problems depending on where and why the spalling occurs. For example, if spalling occurs due to shelf angle corrosion, it can greatly increase the pressure put on the surrounding bricks. Fortunately, if the corrosion is minor and doesn’t present a security hazard, a mason can easily replace the spalled bricks.

Mortar damage

Mortar literally serves as the glue that holds your bricks together. Thus, if your mortar begins to deteriorate or is otherwise damaged, you’ll need to address it as soon as possible. You can typically identify mortar damage because the mortar between bricks will look thin or start to crack and fall apart. If left unrepaired, this will cause bricks to rub against one another and become severely warped over time.

The bottom line

Despite their durability and common usage in homes around the world, bricks do require some degree of maintenance. If you ignore the signs outlined above, you could end up paying way more for repairs in the future. These problems could also end up lowering the value of your house if and when you’re ready to sell. So, be sure to keep an eye on your bricks and call the professionals if you think they need to be restored.

