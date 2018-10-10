5 signs you should visit a dermatologist

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Quite often, we end up not taking care of our skin even though it is our largest sense organ. Even a simple mark or a spot can lead to serious complications if you do not get it checked out in time.

There are some skin conditions like the occasional acne and sunburn that occur naturally and heal without any medical attention. However, if you think that a skin condition is persisting longer than you expected it to, then you should visit a dermatologist.

If you are noticing some spots on your skin that are light brown in color and become darker on exposure to sun, you need to visit a dermatologist as these are sunspots, also called Solar Lentigines . These spots appear on the skin due to exposure to UV rays and can occur to anyone at any age and need to be treated immediately before they spread.

A dermatologist will examine them to determine the risk of skin cancer and if you may be able to use some cosmetic or natural methods to gradually fade them from your skin for a clear skin tone.

Tips to Having a Good Skin Care Regimen

You might avoid the trip to the dermatologist by following the right skin care regimen. Wondering what you should do? We will take a look at it below.

To prevent further sunspots on your skin it is better that you stop exposing yourself to the sun and use sunscreen lotion to protect yourself from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

You can try exfoliation of skin to lighten up the existing sunspots as the procedure removes dead skin along with the pigments.

to lighten up the existing sunspots as the procedure removes dead skin along with the pigments. You can apply Aloe Vera as a natural product to fade the sunspots on your skin.

as a natural product to fade the sunspots on your skin. You can also apply vitamin E capsule ingredients on the sun spots.

Chemical peels and laser treatments also help in fading the existing sunspots on your skin.

also help in fading the existing sunspots on your skin. There are also over-the-counter products and prescription ointments that can reduce sunspots on different areas of your skin.

You can also check out skin pigment faders sold at cosmetic stores that reduce pigment production on the affected areas of skin.

Along with these methods you can also try Orogold skin care products , which are very effective in treating sunspots on your body. The Orogold cosmetic reviews also testify to positive results in using these products for reducing sunspots on the body.

Top Warning Signs You Need to Look Out For

DrBradleyBloom.com says that if you come across any of the following signs, then it is time for you to visit a dermatologist.

You can expect normal acne to heal within a maximum period of two weeks. If you find that your acne has lasted for more than three months, then this is not a good sign. It might be because you took a wrong step when trying to get rid of the zit early, or because there is some deeper infection that needs proper medication. Not only is cystic acne painful, but it can also undermine your confidence. A dermatologist will be able to identify the cause and give you the proper treatment.

Irritation and Itchiness

Sensitive skin can get irritated very easily. However, if you experience severe irritation that lasts over a week, then you should visit a dermatologist. Itching is harmless most of the time, but there is a chance that it might indicate the presence of a greater disease. You should get a checkup done immediately so that you do not suffer later on.

A Mole Looks Different

You are bound to come across some moles at different points in life, but it is best to ensure that they are safe. Since they can sometimes be indicative of skin cancer, you should get your moles looked at by a professional. Moreover, if you think that a mole or a freckle has undergone some kind of change in size, shape, texture or color, you should rush to a dermatologist.

Excessive Blemishes

Acne scars are left on the skin when you pop a pimple too soon. However, they should not be confused with blemishes that are temporary hyper-pigmented areas on the body. If you feel that you have more blemishes than usual, head to a clinic.

Painful Sunburn

You cannot always avoid sunburn altogether no matter how hard you try. However, if you find that the sunburned area has turned very red and is painful to touch, you should get it checked out. This condition is also accompanied by high fever, blisters and pus.

Regular checkups will allow you to stay one step ahead.

Related

News From Around the Web

Comment