5 safety tips for choosing children’s furniture

It goes without saying that there are lots of dangerous home hazards for your kid. Sharp objects, windows, stairs, chemicals, and electrical outlets are just some of them. The good news is that you can minimize and even reduce all the potential risks to ensure the safety of your little one at home. Along with proper supervision and teaching your kid about what is safe and what is not, first-time parents also need to be very careful when buying children’s furniture. Here are some safety tips for choosing the right pieces for your kid.

Current safety standards

Once your baby is too big for a moses basket or crib, it is time for a cot. You need a sturdy one that meets the latest safety standards. Also, always keep in mind the so-called two-finger rule to avoid your child slipping down between the drop side and the base of the cot, trapping, and potentially suffocating due to the instability of fastenings in the mechanism. Make sure that you cannot insert more than two fingers between the sides of the cot and the edge of the mattress. Otherwise, your kid may become trapped.

High-quality materials

Furniture can be made of many different materials, but not every material is suitable for your kid’s bedroom or play area. Therefore, you need to carefully consider which furniture materials will work best for your little one’s needs and requirements. For example, some pieces can be made of cozy and soft plush fabric; others need a strong wood foundation. Wicker can also be a good choice. Due to its lightweight construction, this material is ideal for storing items your kid interacts with directly on a regular basis.

Non-slip surfaces

Lightweight, colorful furniture may look fine and modern, but if a couch slips and slides when in use, wait for an accident to occur, especially when the kids rush around at home. For that reason, it is better to avoid buying furniture that can be easily pushed or moved. However, if you already have such pieces in your home, consider buying special rubber pads, furniture grippers, rugs, and stop blocks to keep your chairs, sofas, and tables from sliding around.

Toxic-free paints

There is a wide range of natural, environmentally friendly alternatives to commercial paints available on the market today. Make sure that your children and loved ones are not exposed to harmful lead-based or toxic paints. These chemicals may lead to serious damages to the immune system and the overall functioning of the brain and other organs. Opt for only high-quality paints created by the companies you trust.

Hire professional movers

The very first thing you need to think about after buying the perfect furniture set for your kid is how to get it from the store to your home. According to fineartshippers.com, the risk of damaging the furniture or getting a trauma when moving it by yourself is always high. Besides, items that are both heavy and large need more than two people to carry them safely. Thereby, it is always reasonable to get professional help and hire experienced movers who will handle all your furniture with the utmost care, close attention to detail, and, most importantly, without extra trouble on your part.

First-time parents need to pay rapt attention when choosing children’s furniture. Instead of color, style, and comfort, make safety your number one priority. Hopefully, these simple tips will make that complicated task a little easier for you!

