5 reasons why you should buy CBD

Perhaps you’ve heard about CBD, and maybe you already know what it is. But, you might be wondering why you should buy CBD. How will it help you? What are the benefits? With the recent wave of marijuana legalization, more and more Americans are giving it a try and experimenting with everything from CBD-infused skincare products to candy, beer, and topicals.

CBD products are becoming increasingly popular over recent years as marketers establish the compound as the new “it” product of the health and wellness industry. But before getting into the legal ins-and-outs of CBD, it’s important to understand that legal CBD comes from hemp, and not marijuana. Both hemp and marijuana are types of the cannabis plant. Marijuana is high in THC, and hemp is high in CBD. The major difference between THC and CBD is that CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning that it won’t get you high.

Here are 5 reasons that you should buy CBD…

CBD is Holistic

Holistic forms of treatment are often referred to as alternative forms of medication which have made breakthroughs in all the areas of scientific studies. CBD is gaining much popularity because it’s a natural remedy that has many uses. Just like other holistic medications, CBD considers the whole person – mind, body, emotions, and spirit in a quest to obtain optimal health and wellness.

CBD acts in a dynamic and comprehensive fashion depending on the location in the body and brain, as well as the situation. CBD comes with many physiological benefits and generally acts to promote homeostasis (balance); decreasing blood pressure, reducing inflammation, and “killing off” cancer cells through various anti-angiogenic and apoptotic mechanisms.

Ultimately, CBD is like the meditation and yoga of the molecular world; trying to pull you back towards the center, ensuring more balance from within – depending on what your mind and body need.

Here are a few of the everyday benefits of using CBD:

Encourages restful sleep

Combats stress

Helps regulate sebum production

Decreases incidence of diabetes

It’s good for heart health

Possesses anti-tumor properties

There are multiple ways in which CBD can be added to your wellness regime. One of the most simple and common ways is ingesting CBD oil orally. You can also get CBD tinctures that are meant to be dropped under the tongue, and these are said to speed up the delivery of CBD into the system. If you’re after a tastier form of CBD, then CBD edibles like gummy bears, or candies might be your preferred choice. Lastly, there is, of course, the rise of “vaping,” which is essentially inhaling CBD.

CBD Activates the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)

Do you know that our human body contains a biological system known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS)? Recently, scientists have discovered that the ECS plays a vital role in the body to help to produce an overall feeling of well-being.

As you may already know, the body contains many different receptors which react differently depending on what things we expose our body to. For example, when we consume caffeine, it acts as an adenosine receptor antagonist, stimulating these receptors instead of allowing them to lie dormant. In other words, if you consume caffeine, your body reacts accordingly. This is why many people claim that they can’t “wake up” until they’ve had their morning coffee.

Our body will react differently depending on what substances it’s exposed to. The ECS is no different. Coffee binds to the cannabinoid receptors which are found throughout the brain, central nervous system, and peripheral system. Simply put, when you consume coffee, the reason that you feel “awake” and ready to take on the day is that the caffeine binds to these receptors.

The ECS works together with CBD by binding to the relevant reactors in the body. This results in the activation of the ECS, and the CBD provides the desired results. When you buy CBD, you’re not just buying another health product; you’re actually preparing to activate a dormant receptor system – and more importantly, a system that is rather beneficial when stimulated.

CBD is a Powerful Anti-Inflammatory

Studies have found that CBD is 20x stronger as an anti-inflammatory than aspirin, and two times stronger than prescription hydrocortisone. CBD works by binding itself to specific receptors found in a person’s immune system and brain. One of these receptors is known as the CB2 receptor, which plays a role in the immune system by managing inflammation and pain.

It’s thought that, when CBD enters the body, it may attach to the CB2 receptors. Alternatively, it could cause the body to produce its own natural cannabinoids that will attach to CB2 receptors. Either way, scientists believe that CBD affects the way that the receptors respond to signals that they receive, which possibly helps to reduce inflammation and pain.

Since inflammation is technically an “immune response,” it’s important that any compound that is used as treatment focuses on the CB2 receptor to reduce inflammation. Although CBD isn’t the only cannabis compound that activates the CB2 receptor, it’s the most abundant.

Possibly the most intriguing studies done on the relationship between CBD and inflammation have reported that it’s the strongest of all the anti-inflammatory options, knocking off steep competition from Vitamin C, Omega-3, and various antioxidants. While several compounds within cannabis can help to reduce inflammation, CBD is arguably the most effective.

One significant study was conducted on mice at the Imperial College London, who reported that CBD possesses powerful anti-inflammatory properties. For example, when the mice received 5 mg of CBD, inflammation was reduced by up to 50%. Another study done in 2011 and published in the Free Radical Biology and Medicine Journal looked at CBD’s impact on inflammation caused by oxidative stress, concluding that CBD was effective and also reduced the risk of organ dysfunction and damage.

CBD is Legal and Safe to Use

The legality of cannabis is a rather complex and confusing issue, so it may surprise you to hear that CBD is completely legal. This might be especially shocking if marijuana is illegal in your state. I mean, how can a compound that originates from marijuana be legal and widely available? CBD oil is legal in all 50 states and plenty of countries around the world because it contains no THC. THC is the compound in weed that causes psychoactive effects, but CBD is entirely non-psychoactive. THC and CBD are cannabinoids from the same plant, but they have very different effects on the user.

For many years, people thought that THC was the cannabinoid responsible for the many benefits of using medical marijuana. But over recent years, researchers have discovered that there are other helpful substances in the cannabis plant. CBD is, of course, one of these.

CBD is legally harvested from the hemp plant. Hemp is a strain of the cannabis plant that has very high levels of CBD and little to no THC. This is why hemp is legal to grow anywhere, with just a few caveats. In the past, hemp was used to make clothing, animal feed, paper, and more.

Aside from being legal, CBD is also inherently safe to use. All research so far indicates that it’s unlikely to cause harm; however, caution is still advised. Like with any medication, you should consult with a physician before taking anything new. You do need to be wary of allergies and possible drug interactions, particularly if you are using statins – a type of cholesterol-lowering drug that interacts with grapefruit fruit. But, CBD is not believed to have any fatal or adverse side effects, especially when compared to pharmaceutical drugs.

CBD Takes the Edge Off

Researchers have reported that CBD has shown great promise as a natural remedy to help people to relax and unwind. Through many years of close study, scientists have found that CBD affects 5-HT1A receptors and endocannabinoid receptors. The 5-HT1A receptors control serotonin levels in the brain and body, and endocannabinoid receptors control energy and stress levels among other things. Both of these receptor types affect the body’s level of a variety of important neurotransmitters that control anxiety levels, mood, and stress.

As a result, CBD has been proven in a number of studies to positively affect mood, sleep, irritability, emotional behavior, fear, and stress among other things. For someone simply looking to bring more peace and calmness to their life or looking to take the edge off after a long day at work, CBD is a powerful and natural option. One of the most noteworthy effects that a lot of people report is a noticeable and pleasant lift in mood, as well as a deep feeling of relaxation. Some even describe feeling a wave of bliss and calmness washing over their body – this is consistent with the reported effects that CBD has on 5-HT1A and Endocannabinoid receptors.

While it’s still not fully understood how CBD works, this hasn’t stopped people from giving it a try for themselves. One thing is clear; unlike other substances that have similar effects, like drugs or alcohol, CBD is not addictive.