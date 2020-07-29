5 reasons to try CBD lotion

Published Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020, 9:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is popping up in practically every type of product you can imagine, and it seems everyone you know is using them. From edibles, tinctures, lotions, creams, and supplements, CBD oil is the latest buzz-word in beauty and wellness and its benefits are definitely going to keep it trend-worthy for a very long time.

One of the best ways to get the benefits of CBD for your skin is by using a CBD lotion. If you’ve been on the fence about trying CBD lotions, we’ve got five great reasons why you should definitely try it now!

CBD lotions help reduce inflammation. CBD oil is a great anti-inflammatory, and your skin can reap the benefits of its anti-inflammatory properties by using a CBD lotion. CBD lotion can help calm red, irritated, dry, and itchy patches of skin, soothing those areas and hydrating them, helping them to heal naturally. You’ll also enjoy the benefits of more comfortable skin and a more even skin tone. CBD lotion can assist in acne prevention. Because CBD is an oil, it has the ability to absorb and dissolve other oil, including the oil your overactive sebaceous glands have been producing, causing acne to form. Using a CBD lotion will help calm bumps that have already formed and prevent new ones from developing. You’ll notice an improvement with your skin and over time, less acne and less breakouts. Your skin will also feel less irritated and more balanced overall. CBD lotion helps balance moisture levels. If you’ve suffered from combination skin, rejoice. CBD oil is one of the most effective products you can use to help you treat combination skin. CBD lotion applied to the skin works to dissolve oil on areas of your skin that are over-producing (such as the forehead and chin) and hydrate places that are perpetually dry (like the delicate skin on the cheeks). The result is skin that is remarkably smoother and more radiant. CBD lotion helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. We’re all fighting the good fight to keep our skin looking as young and fresh as possible. But aside from wearing sunscreen, getting enough rest and water, what can we do to make sure we don’t see those tell-tale signs of aging around our eyes and mouth before we should? The answer is CBD lotion. Using a CBD lotion can help reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles and create an overall healthy, younger looking glow that many users believe make them appear younger and makes their skin appear more vibrant. CBD lotion is gentle yet effective. If sensitive skin has kept you away from trying CBD lotion, we’re here to put your mind at ease. CBD is a gentle, well tolerated oil that is naturally derived from plants. As such, even the most sensitive skin types typically tolerate it and also benefit from its application and regular use. In fact, if your skin is irritated by other products or even by environmental factors, CBD lotion can have an extremely strong calming effect on your skin, and may even reduce the effects of those environmental stressors.

CBD lotion is a great product to add to any beauty arsenal. Gentle, yet effective, this lotion is a virtual miracle worker. Perfect for oily, dry, and combination skin, CBD lotion helps regulate moisture production, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, fights acne, and helps reduce inflammation and redness. Using a CBD lotion regularly will help you see results that are long lasting and quantifiable. Investing in a high-quality CBD lotion will be a decision you won’t regret. and combination skin, CBD lotion helps regulate moisture production, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments