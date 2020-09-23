5 reasons to choose a live casino over the standard land-based gaming venue

There’s something special about visiting brick-and-mortar casinos. As we’ve been taught over the years, these establishments are quite posh and usually available only to the most elite members of the society in the UK. Therefore, it’s natural that anyone who enters a land-based casino will feel more important than ever.

Still, with the development of technology, land-based casinos got online competitors. In recent years, the web has become flooded with various online casino operators offering a lot of benefits for anyone who creates an account.

Furthermore, technology has come up with a new idea and created online live casino games. Now, the online live casino UK seems to get all the attention and standard land-based venues slowly get more deserted.

In this text, we’ll discuss several reasons for such a change. Stay tuned!

Convenience

The first reason so many players living in the UK go for online live casinos these days is convenience. And indeed, why would anyone go to a land-based online gaming venue when they can get the same amount of fun in an online casino on ICE36 UK gambling site.

Furthermore, they can play their favourite games from the comfort of their home in their pyjamas, instead of getting all dressed up for a few hours of playing games in a brick-and-mortar casino venue.

Availability

Not being able to play the game you want because another player thinks the hours spent on it make it their property is a common problem in land-based casinos. Pretty often, you’ll have to spend your time and money on games you don’t like that much until your most bellowed game becomes available.

In live casinos, this rarely happens. There’s always a wide selection of rooms and tables so you can get the online gaming experience you want. After all, if there’s no spot for you in a particular online casino, you can simply find another and play there without waiting.

Variety of Games

No matter how big a land-based casino is, it’s technically impossible to offer more games than an online gaming platform. Just imagine how much space you need to fit all those tables for various games, not to mention all other things every casino needs.

While it is true that some of the world’s biggest casinos can fit in quite a lot of tables, slots, bars, and more, they’ll never be able to reach the number of games live casinos can offer.

Live online casinos can offer endless possibilities for online gaming, as they don’t require any physical space. Consequently, you’ll always have a greater variety of games in an online casino than in a brick-and-mortar one.

Bonuses and Promotions

This is something that doesn’t even have to be discussed, but let’s get through it once more, as there’s never enough bonuses and promotions in the world of iGaming. Namely, everyone who’s at least heard of online casinos knows how generous they can be with bonuses and promotions.

Unfortunately, this is not that common for land-based establishments, which is one more reason to go for online casinos instead. What is more, there’s usually a special bonus for live casino games that’ll make you feel even better and more important than what you ever would in a land-based casino.

Lower Costs

Finally, we have to mention one of the highly praised benefits of live online casinos — there are no hidden costs when you play games from your couch. Here, we target all those little expenses you probably never count in when you head towards the nearest brick-and-mortar establishment.

You don’t have to pay for gas or a taxi to get to your desired casino. Also, there’s no need to spend money on a new shirt or a dress just to be able to enter it. Finally, food or drinks are a lot more expensive in land-based gaming establishments than at the store.

Ultimately, when we take into consideration all the factors mentioned above, we can say that playing in a live casino really pays off compared to the standard land-based one. However, the final decision is made by you, so don’t hesitate and try them both before you decide what your cup of tea is. Good luck!

