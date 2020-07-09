5 questions to ask before visiting a nursing home

As COVID-19 restrictions ease in Virginia, some nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are preparing to resume in-person visits for families.

Visits won’t be the same as before the pandemic, at least until the threat of coronavirus has passed. There may be limits on when, where and for how long you can see loved ones, and distancing rules will likely be in place.

“We’ve been through an unprecedented crisis with the pandemic,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “This was the first time many family members couldn’t visit in-person with their loved ones for such a long period of time. Even as restrictions ease, visits will look different for the near future.”

If your loved one’s nursing home is resuming in-person visits, AARP recommends asking the facility five key questions to prepare:

What is the nursing home doing to help make it safe for visitors to come back? The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which regulates long-term care facilities, provided nursing homes with recommendations about resuming in-person visits, including:

At least 28 days without a new COVID-19 case in the facility

Declining cases in the surrounding community

Regular testing for residents

Adequate supplies of personal protective equipment

What kinds of health checks will be required for visitors? The federal guidelines include:

Checking visitors’ temperatures

Asking visitors about COVID-19 symptoms and their potential exposure

Observing visitors for symptoms or signs of infection

Are visits restricted by time and place? Keep in mind that:

You may need an appointment for your visit

Visiting hours may be restricted

Visits may be time-limited or allowed only in designated areas

You may be able to set a regular schedule for visiting your loved one

What protective and social-distancing measures are in place, in accordance with federal guidelines? You may need to:

Wear a mask or use hand sanitizer—ask if the facility will provide them

Stay six feet away from your loved one

If you want to bring food or gifts, ask the facility about their policies first.

Are you doing everything possible to minimize risks to residents?

Don’t visit if you feel ill, even if the symptoms are mild, or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous two weeks

Keep visits short, and stay outdoors if possible

Consider a virtual visit by phone or video chat as an alternative to visiting in-person.

“The top priority is keeping residents of nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities, their family members and staff safe as in-person visits resume,” Dau said.

AARP is urging lawmakers to ensure all nursing homes and other long-term care facilities regularly test residents and staff; have and correctly use personal protective equipment (PPE); publicly report COVID-10 cases and deaths daily; and facilitate virtual visits between residents and their families—even after in-person visits resume.

“A video chat with family and friends reduces loneliness for nursing home residents, and the pandemic has reminded us just how important that connection can be,” Dau said.

AARP has more resources available for family members with loved ones living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities at aarp.org/nursinghomes.

