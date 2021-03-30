5 plant-based weeknight meals

Trying to make dinner on weeknights can be challenging. You have worked all day and finally, get home and have to prepare something for dinner. Suppose you are like most people. You want something delicious yet easy to make. After a long day, the last thing you want to do is spend hours preparing a meal. Let’s go ahead and look at some fun and quick ideas for you to make this week.

Creamy plant-based mushroom stroganoff

Everyone loves a hearty pasta dish after a long day. This an easy recipe to prepare with minimal energy and a few ingredients.

You will need:

Mushrooms

Onion

Garlic

Vegan butter

Whole-Wheat flour

White wine

Vegetable broth

Vegan sour cream

Salt & Pepper

Pasta of your choice

You will start by sauteeing the onions, mushrooms, and garlic in the vegan butter. Once you have them cooked down, add the flour first, letting it mix with the oils to make a sauce. Then add the broth and sour cream, mixing it well with everything else; lastly, add the white wine and allow that to cook off and your sauce to thicken. Go ahead and prepare your pasta. Once the sauce has thickened, add it to your cooked pasta and salt and pepper to taste. This hearty plant-based diner will please everyone.

Southwest salad

After having pasta, you will probably be ready for something a little lighter the next day. This salad is sure to be satisfying.

You will need:

Black beans

Corn

Cherry tomatoes

Mini sweet peppers

Romaine Lettuce

Avocado

Lime

Vegan Ranch Dressing

Get a large bowl and combine all the ingredients. Make sure to drain the beans and corn of any liquid. After you mix everything, add dressing and toss the salad.

Plant-based frozen pizza

You made it halfway through the week; you deserve an easy night. Grab a vegan frozen pizza on your weekly grocery store run. Simply follow the instructions on the box and enjoy. If you want extra credit, enjoy it with a great bottle of red wine. Oh, and don’t forget the red chili flakes.

Plant-based stuffed peppers

This simple recipe only has five ingredients and is guaranteed to be enjoyed by everyone. It is simple, easy, healthy, and delicious.

You will need:

Black beans

Southwest vegetable medley

Rice

Salsa

Bell peppers

Start by preparing your rice. Then prepare the black beans and vegetable medley. Combine these three with the salsa and stuff your peppers. Place your peppers in the oven to cook and top with vegan cheese if you like.

Plant-based chicken nuggets and fries

You made it through the whole work week; you deserve to have something that feels like it is naughty. Nothing is better than an excellent fried meal now and then. Thanks to the company Simulate, you can enjoy spicy or plain nugs on a vegan diet.

You will need:

Simulate Chicken Nuggs (also available in spicy)

Potatoes

Deep fryer or Air fryer

Ketchup

Vegan Ranch or Vegan BBQ Sauce

Start by cutting up your potatoes into fries. Then either drop them into the deep fryer or spray them with oil and place them in the air fryer. Once the fries are as crispy as you like them, remover and place them to the side, then take your Simulate Chicken Nuggs and place them in either the deep fryer or air fryer. Once those are done plate your nuggets and fries with the sauces of your choice and enjoy.

There you go, five plant-based meals to get you through the week. You will be able to find many meal plans online so you can have some to swap in and out of rotation, but you should now see how easy it is to prepare a quick meal at the end of a busy day that is plant-based. So now, you will be able to reap all the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, and you will not regret that choice.

