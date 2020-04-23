5 innovative ideas to renovate your apartment

Published Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020, 8:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Are you bored of your apartment especially during these times of lockdown? Or you can’t seem to find good ideas for renovating your apartment? Well worry not, here are 5 innovative ideas to inspire you to get moving and bring your vision for your apartment to life.

Size does not matter



When it comes to renovating your apartment, most people are plagued with the thought that they simply do not have the space to go wild and completely upscale their apartment. But this thinking is wrong, no apartment is too small or too big to be renovated.

People often tend to limit their creative vision when it comes to renovation with this narrow-minded thinking that they can’t accomplish much in a limited space. But sometimes having less room calls for you to step outside the boundaries of comfort, and actually find interesting ways to innovate the limited space you have.

Innovating your apartment can mean a variety of things, sometimes it can mean painting your apartment a completely new color by hiring a professional service such as malerkanonen.dk. Hiring a professional paint service can help take some of the tension of having to choose the right color, having to paint evenly, and so on of your mind.

If you are stuck on ideas on how to glam up your home, here are 5 innovative ideas you can use to renovate your apartment

Running out of space?

Having a small apartment, like a studio flat doesn’t mean that you are confined or limited to a specific standard design layout.

One way in which you can maximize space is by having an elevated bed or a bed that can open up leaving space underneath. This space underneath the bed can act as an extra storage space for things you only use depending on the season. Make the room look elegant

If space isn’t a big issue for you, but you still want your room to look bigger than it actually is, then you can place a mirror wall in the center of the room.

For example, placing a mirror wall in between the living room and the kitchen make both rooms look bigger than they actually are, thus giving it an elegant vibe. Step out of your comfort zone

Don’t be afraid to take risks when it comes to renovating, especially with changing the paint color in your bathroom or kitchen. If you have been a person who always sticks to neutral paint colors, switch it up and go for colors that pop such as bright yellow or bright green. How to separate rooms, but also tie them in together

Perhaps your kitchen and dining table are situated right next to each other, and you haven’t the faintest idea of how to separate both but at the same time leave a part that can tie both rooms together.

Well one idea would be to create a serving window from the kitchen to the table. This serving window creates a barrier between the kitchen and the dining table when closed, but when open it allows for conversation to occur from those sat the dining table and those cooking in the kitchen You don’t need to splurge on furniture

Take advantage of convertible furniture when renovating. This will not only help you to save money, but you will also be saving on a lot of space.

The furniture can be easily folded away when not in use, and converted into other pieces of furniture when need be.

For example, you can have a couch that can be converted into a pull out bed. This is especially great when you have to occasionally entertain guests. You wouldn’t have to create a separate room just for guests.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments