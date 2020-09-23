5 great cars for new drivers

While anyone can get in an accident, inexperienced drivers are at the highest risk. Sadly, these accidents are often deadly. According to the CDC, car accidents are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States. While it’s impossible to remove all of the risk caused by inexperience, you can mitigate it by choosing the right vehicle. Inexperienced drivers benefit from vehicles with good crash test scores and autonomous safety features.

If you’re a new driver, don’t forget to look into suitable car insurance plans for your new car. If you feel intimidated, you can always research how to buy car insurance to help you through the process.

Check out the five best options for new drivers. With new and used cars available, you can easily find one that fits your budget.

2020 Honda Fit EX

If you’re looking for a great car on a budget, check out the 2020 Honda Fit EX. With a sticker price under $20,000, it’s affordable while still providing the safety features new drivers need. Safety features include:

Lane departure warning

Lane keep assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Forward collision warning

Automatic emergency braking

With a 5-star overall rating from the NHTSA, it’s clear those features work. New drivers will feel secure in this vehicle. Plus, Hondas are built to last, so the new driver in your life can get ample experience before purchasing his or her next car.

2020 Nissan Rogue SV

New drivers also love the 2020 Nissan Rogue. It’s big enough to cart around friends and gear, and it’s so safe that you can’t help but relax when a new driver is behind the wheel. Along with standard features that include lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring, it also has reverse automatic braking. This feature prevents inexperienced drivers from backing into others. This vehicle is also equipped with NissanConnect. Parents can use this technology to set curfew alerts and speed limits. With an overall NHTSA safety rating of 4-stars, it can also hold its own in an accident.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL

Mom and dad are always in the driver’s seat with the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL, even when they’re at home. This vehicle includes parental controls that allow parents to set the curfew and geofence boundaries. That means parents never have to worry about kids sneaking off to the city or staying out too late. It also has plenty of safety features, including lane keep assist and automatic braking. The 5-star rating from the NHTSA is the icing on the cake. New drivers know they are protected while on the road, and parents love that they don’t have to relinquish control completely.

2016 Toyota Camry XSE

If you prefer a used car, check out the 2016 Toyota Camry. Comfy and spacious, this vehicle boasts excellent safety features, including lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring. It also earned top honors from the NHTSA, with an overall 5-star rating. Plus, because it’s used, you can save some money.

2016 Toyota Prius

You can go green without sacrificing safety with the 2016 Toyota Prius. With a combined 52 mpg, the new driver won’t need to make many fuel stops. The hatchback has enough space to haul camping gear for a weekend away, and the vehicle has lots of optional advanced technology. Optional technology includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and more. Add in the 5-star rating from the NHTSA, and it’s easy to see why this is the ideal car for new drivers.

Safety Without the Sacrifice

These vehicles are proof that you don’t have to compromise when buying a safe car for a new driver. Whether you want a compact car, a sedan, or a spacious SUV, you can easily find what you want with the necessary safety features.

Story by Stephen Auburn

