5 golfers to watch out for at the 2020 Masters

The Masters at Augusta National showcases golf at its absolute pinnacle, an event that players and fans alike look forward to. The Masters 2019 may have only taken place last month but we’re already looking forward to Augusta 2020, with an eye on the players that are likely to do well.

It’s always impossible to rule out the big names such as Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods but what about the up-and-coming players? Here’s a look at five golfers that bookmakers are tipping to do rather well by the time that Augusta 2020 rolls around.

Webb Simpson

Born in 1985, Webb Simpson is a whole decade younger than Tiger Woods which leaves him plenty of time to make his mark at Augusta. He’s already performed well in a number of tournaments, winning the US Open in 2012 and also a PGA Tour.

Having such a strong record already puts him ahead of many other contenders, but he’s still considered an outsider for the Masters barely scraping into the top 30 in the odds. However, Simpson is able to drive long and true, a quality which helps with Par 5 holes. The stats on previous winners show that a strong performance on Par 5s will give you better odds at succeeding in the Masters.

In the 2019 Masters, Simpson managed to secure his best ever finish, ending up in T5 and with a 3rd round score of just 64. Steadily moving into prime position for a real shot at Augusta, could 2020 be the year for Webb Simpson?

Matthew Fitzpatrick

The Masters 2020 might be just a bit too soon for young Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick but the extraordinary progress he’s made since turning pro in 2014 makes him a name to look out for. Currently ranked 34 in the official world golf rankings (OWGR), he’s already gotten a few results under his belt including the British Masters and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

He played in the 2019 Masters, finishing in a respectable T21. However, two years prior he secured a T7 finish, suggesting that he’s capable of much more.

Gary Woodland

Turning pro in 2007, this US golfer has yet to make an impression on the Masters but that could all be about to change. With 5 pro tournament wins during his career, he’s charged up the rankings for 2019. Currently standing at 23 in the OWGR and 5th in the FedEx Cup rankings, his recent progress has been steady and consistent.

If you like stats, check out the figures from Woodland’s PGA Tour performances and you’ll see why he’s in our picks. 2nd with birdie averages plus 5th for green in regulation, plus 4th in proximity from 75-100 yards – the list goes on. Add this to the fact he can drive at over 180mph and he’s a real contender.

Branden Grace

Standing 53rd in the OGWR, it’s fair to say that Branden Grace is an outside shout but his stats are a compelling testimony to his ability. The only player to ever have hit sub-63 in a Major plus the first man ever to have collected his first four European titles in the same year and it’s starts to become clear why Grace could be worth a look.

Although he finished in a very average T58 in the 2019 Masters, there’s more to this golfer than his last Augusta performance suggests. In recent weeks he’s bested world number 1 Dustin Johnson in a head-to-head, as well as beating Chez Reavie and Hideki Matsuyama in the same tournament during the group stages.

You should be able to find great odds for Branden Grace for the Masters 2020 particularly if you’re brave enough to go early.

Charles Howell III

Turning pro in 2000, Charles Howell III has been around for a while, notching up three PGA Tour wins during his career. He doesn’t have the strongest track record of all the outsiders listed here but he has the advantage of knowing Augusta extremely well, having been born and raised there.

In 2019 he finished in T32, but he also has five finishes in the top 30, combined with six top 20 finishes in the PGA Tour. This season he’s put together a solid performance, coming second in greens in regulation and 10th for strokes gained.

A real outside bet, Charles Howell III shows signs of pulling everything together and with his knowledge of the course could be a player to watch for Augusta 2020.

